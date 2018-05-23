British ten-pin bowling operator Hollywood Bowl turned in a "strong" financial performance in the first six months of the year on Wednesday, with revenues increasing on the back of its new-look sites. Revenues increased 9.3% to £63.6m as result of growing like-for-like sales from its core estate, contributions from new centre openings and a positive impact seen as a result of its refurbishment and rebranding programme. Hollywood's adjusted EBITDA grew 13.4% across the group to £20.7m, while ...

