The "German Automotive Industry Risks Review 2018: Focus on the Volkswagen Group (VW/AUDI/Porsche/Skoda/SEAT/Scania/MAN) and their Global Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The German automotive industry is critical for the European economy and a bellwether on global economic conditions generating hundreds of billions in revenues and providing thousands of jobs. Its complex operations are exposed to considerable risks beyond the uncertainties surrounding company performance.

This report focuses on Volkswagen AG and its major affiliated companies Audi, Porsche, Skoda, Scania, MAN and SEAT providing high quality, up to date structured intelligence on global risks.

This includes:

High risk signals such as investigations of anti-competitive behavior, money laundering, fraud or corruption.

Business operations in risky jurisdictions such as OFAC-sanctioned countries.

Legal issues such as ongoing and past litigation.

Exposure to government financial and non-financial influence and connections with political entities and politicians.

Various warning signals such as investor, management, product or workforce issues.

The report delivers both a high-level and a micro-perspective on the global risks which can impact significantly the Volkswagen Group's profitability and stability, as demonstrated by the recent diesel issue.

The information structure allows the reader to:

Scan for unfamiliar risks and quickly familiarize with every type of existing issues.

Utilize the executive summary as a big-picture of company risks.

Find a specific issue and quickly become aware of findings.

Link short-form information with its thorough report and its relevant sources.

