Lexmark Taps Unily for its Digital Workplace Platform

NEW YORK, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Unily today announced that Lexmark, a global imaging solutions leader, has selected Unily to help build the foundation of Lexmark's digital workplace. As part of the agreement, Unily will provide cross-platform support, new engagement and knowledge sharing opportunities across the Lexmark organization.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/659299/Unily_Logo.jpg )



Lexmark selected Unily to unite its global workforce of approximately 9,000 employees. Through improved internal communications features and mobile support, employees will now have a more seamless and engaging experience, with access to company-wide content, social sharing tools and corporate information. Unily's platform, delivered on both desktop and mobile devices, will support Lexmark's consolidation of Microsoft Office 365 applications, and facilitate a more social, engaging, and digitally-empowered experience for employees across the organization.

"We're eager to work with Lexmark to help them create a more engaging experience that helps improve engagement, productivity and efficiency across their enterprise," said Jon Parker, U.S. CEO, Unily. "We look forward to establishing an improved digital workplace for the company and to improving collaboration and information sharing capabilities for all of Lexmark's employees."

Unily's new platform will now be integrated into Lexmark's key organizational applications including Microsoft Office 365 applications and other collaboration tools such as Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive, Yammer and Delve- all served through the company's new interface. Additionally, Unily's platform will aim to encourage internal social networking and further knowledge sharing throughout the organization.

"As a technology company, our employees need the advanced tools and applications to enable them to drive greater productivity and superior engagement across the organization," said Brad Clay, Lexmark senior vice president and chief information officer. "Unily will help us create the integrated, engaging experience our employees expect."

About Unily

Unily is an award-winning digital workplace solution designed to improve organizational productivity, efficiency and engagement. It offers global workforces the ability to communicate and collaborate from any device, anywhere serving as a driver for digital transformation. The company recently attained ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification for its information security management standards, and it is proud to be a Microsoft Gold Partner. Unily serves its customers through offices in Surrey, UK; New York; Seattle and Sydney. For more information, visit www.unily.com.

Editorial Contacts:



Unily

Katy Smith

Katy.Smith@unily.com

UK +44-(0)-1483-239240 | USA +1-888-777-6850



Finn Partners for Unily

Erica McDonald

Unilyteam@finnpartners.com

+1-646-202-9784

