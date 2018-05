Amount of dividends and option to receive payment in the form of shares

Regulatory News:

The General Shareholders' Meeting of Dassault Systèmes (Paris:DSY) (the "Company") (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, was held on May 22, 2018 at the Company's registered office. The shareholders present or represented held 76.54% of Dassault Systèmes' shares.

All resolutions submitted by the Board were approved, including the financial statements and the consolidated financial statements.

The General Meeting also approved the proposed dividend for 2017 amounting to €0.58 per share and decided to offer each shareholder an option to receive, in whole or in part, payment of their dividend in the form of new Dassault Systèmes shares.

The issuance price of the new shares to be delivered in payment of the dividend is €108.58. This price is equal to the average of the closing prices quoted on the regulated market of Euronext Paris during the 20 stock exchange sessions preceding the General Meeting of Shareholders, minus the net amount of the dividend and rounded up to the next euro cent.

The new shares will be of the same category and carry the same rights as the ordinary shares of the Company which are already listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Compartment A ISIN Code FR0000130650 DSY). Such new shares will be eligible for dividends with respect to the period starting January 1, 2018.

Shareholders may elect to receive payment of the dividend in new shares between May 29 and June 8, 2018, inclusive, by sending their request to the financial intermediaries that are authorized to pay the dividend or, for shareholders listed in the direct registered share accounts held by the Company, to its authorized representative (Société Générale, Département des titres et bourse (Securities Department), 32 rue du Champ de Tir, CS 30812, 44308 Nantes Cedex 3). Failing exercise of such option as at June 8, 2018 at the latest, the dividend will only be paid out in cash.

Shareholders who have not chosen payment of dividends in shares before the end of this period or who have chosen only partial payment, will receive the dividend in cash for the portion for which payment in shares was not chosen.

If the amount of dividends for which payment in the form of shares has been chosen does not correspond to a whole number of shares, the number of shares to be received by the shareholder will be rounded up to the next whole number upon the shareholder paying the difference in cash on the day the option is exercised or the number of shares to be received by the shareholder will be rounded down to the next whole number and the shareholder will receive the balance in cash.

Shares will be traded ex-dividend as of May 29, 2018 and dividends made payable as from June 19, 2018.

The maximum number of new shares which may be issued for the payment of the dividends in the form of shares is 1,376,400, representing about 0.53% of the share capital and 0.35% of the Dassault Systèmes (gross) voting rights calculated on the basis of the share capital and voting rights on May 22, 2018, at 0:00 am, Paris time.

The voting results will be published on the website of Dassault Systèmes (https://www.3ds.com/investors/shareholders-meetings/2018/).

Notice

This press release constitutes the information document required pursuant to articles 212-4 4° and 212-5 5° of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) General Regulations as well as article 18 of the AMF Instruction n°2016-04 dated October 21, 2016, as amended on January 15, 2018.

This press release does not constitute an offer of securities. This press release and any other document relating to the payment of dividends in shares may only be published outside of France in compliance with applicable local laws and regulations and shall not constitute an offer for securities in jurisdictions where such an offer would violate applicable local laws.

The option to receive payment of the dividend for 2017 in the form of new Dassault Systèmes shares is not available to shareholders residing in a country where such option would require registration or authorization by local market authorities. Shareholders residing outside of France must inquire of any restrictions which may apply under local law and comply therewith. In any event, this option is open to the shareholders residing in a Member State of the European Union, in the United States, in Australia, in Brunei, in Canada, in Hong Kong, in Norway, in Singapore, in South Korea and in Switzerland. Orders issued from other countries would not be accepted.

Shareholders should perform the formalities involved by the applicable law in their jurisdiction. Shareholders are invited to study their personal situation with their own counsels regarding the tax aspects involved by the payment of the dividend in the form of shares. This press release has not been reviewed by a regulation authority in Hong Kong and should be carefully considered.

In case of any question regarding the matters of this press release, shareholders are required to be advised by their own counsels.

The risks involved by an equity investment shall be considered by shareholders if they choose or not to receive payment of the dividend in the form of shares. For further information regarding the Company, its activity, its strategy, its financial results and the risks relating to its activity, please refer to the "Risk Factors" paragraph of the 2017 Annual Report of Dassault Systèmes (available on the website and at the registered office of the Company).

