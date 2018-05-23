Dutch/German transmission operator Tennet Holding B.V. has launched a €1.25 billion green bond program. The issuance is backed by five major banks - BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, ING Bank, Lloyds and Rabobank.TenneT today announced the successful issuance of €1.25 billion in green bonds. The bonds will be issued in two tranches: €500 million at a ten year term and coupon rate of 1.375%, and a second of €750 million with a 16 year term and 2% coupon rate. The transmission operator said that two additional projects - Borssele Alpha and Borssele Beta, two wind projects located in the Dutch waters of ...

