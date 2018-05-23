Regulatory News:

As part of the Gecina Group's (Paris:GFC) ongoing drive to optimize its financial structure following Eurosic's integration, General Bondholders' Meetings have been convened for the bonds issued through private placements between 2012 and 2015 by Eurosic (three issues) and Foncière de Paris (six issues).

The bondholders are invited to approve a proposal to replace the initial issuers (Eurosic and Foncière de Paris) with Gecina SA, transferring all of these subsidiaries' outstanding bonds (c.€720m) to Gecina SA, in line with the approach already implemented for all of the Group's unsecured bank debt. This operation is in line with the strategy to optimize and simplify the management of the Group's financing.

Gecina confirms that this operation would not have any impact on its consolidated financial structure, notably on its average cost and its repayment schedule.

