Advanced Bifurcation Systems: Charles Laverty Believes New Technology Could Transform Treatment for Heart Disease

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2018 / Charles Laverty, CEO of Advanced Bifurcation Systems, is convinced that his company's innovative dual catheter system is set to transform the treatment of heart patients across the globe. All the progress in medicine has not altered the fact that heart disease is still a death sentence for many people. The new system ABS has patented is a welcome solution in the field of stenting.

Coronary stents are widely used in developed nations, such as the United States and Europe. When coronary arteries narrow, it affects blood flow to the heart and causes chest pain. Coronary stents prop open the arteries and decrease the risk of heart attacks. The market for coronary stents is expected to grow to $17 billion by late 2025, according to a recent market research report.

Health care systems suffer

Heart disease and stroke are leading causes of death in the U.S. They impose a burden on health care systems and cost the nation more than $317 billion every year. Nearly half of all Americans are in danger of developing cardiovascular disease. North America currently purchases the most coronary stents in the world, followed by Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

The use of coronary stents is not as prevalent in underdeveloped countries due mainly to lack of infrastructure and trained medical specialists. Political instability, economic constraints and lack of awareness also play a part in this.

Most Percutaneous Coronary Interventions (PCIs) are performed using stents. Stents have improved since they were first used. Some stents are now covered with drugs (drug eluting stents) to reduce risks of restenosis or arteries becoming narrow again. The prevalence of heart disease means that despite these improvements, there is an increasing demand for cost-effective, efficient and less invasive procedures.

The problem posed by bifurcation lesions

Bifurcation lesions are one of the most difficult aspects of heart disease to treat. They cost more, complications occur and outcomes are affected by gaps and overlapping. It's difficult to place the stents, and so procedures tend to be complex and lengthy.

Dr. Mehran Khorsandi, an interventional cardiologist, wanted to address the problems and began trying to develop a better method. It took him twenty years but the solution he has come up with deals with all the issues commonly experienced when treating bifurcation lesions. Charles Laverty believes that this dual catheter system will simplify the procedure, reduce costs and improve results. It will also decrease the need for heart surgeries.

How the dual catheter system addresses the problem

The innovative aspect of the ABS dual catheter system is that it allows stents to be situated in mother and daughter branches of the artery simultaneously. The system means interventional cardiologists no longer have to battle to position the stents and worry about alignment.

This simplifies the procedure to the extent that it can be performed as day surgery and interventional cardiologists can master it easily with minimal extra training. The effect of this could be revolutionary. It could offer more opportunity for people in underdeveloped countries to benefit from the use of stents.

Charles Laverty says patients will be able to go in for simple outpatient treatment. They will no longer have to suffer from the risk of restenosis or other problems. No matter what type of bifurcation lesions they are suffering from, the system will be able to address them, and they will not have to have heart surgery. His belief in the potential of this system to address a significant worldwide health problem has motivated him to approach partners on various continents. They will assist in bringing this innovation to millions of people.

ABS is busy doing clinical trials and dealing with regulatory procedures to receive approval from the FDA. The company believes that its system will revolutionize the way bifurcation lesions are treated worldwide, reduce the economic burden posed by the problem and improve the lives of patients.

Advanced Bifurcation Systems has developed a medical device for installing stents that could be revolutionary in dealing with bifurcation lesions. This technology allows stents to be introduced simultaneously into branched arteries and its use is supported by medical specialists. For more information about ABS and this new system, visit the website at

