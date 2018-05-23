Reposify Announces New App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2018 / Reposify, a cybersecurity company that maps and secures organizations' global digital footprint, ending security breaches due to uncharted assets, today unveiled their Reposify app for the Palo Alto Networks® Application Framework. The Reposify app identifies known and unknown company assets beyond the firewall, at scale, and provides real-time risk management alerts for any breaches or unusual behavior.

Consuming cybersecurity innovations has become an arduous process. Organizations waste time deploying new sensors every time they want to collect a new piece of data and managing point products rather than improving security controls to stay ahead of attackers. The Palo Alto Networks Application Framework makes it easy to add new security capabilities quickly and efficiently. The framework extends the capabilities of the Palo Alto Networks Security Operating Platform, with a suite of APIs that developers can use to connect innovative apps with rich data, threat intelligence and enforcement points. Organizations gain immediate security value from apps developed by an open ecosystem of trusted innovators.

Reposify provides a hacker's point of view of a company's public network of both uncharted and official perimeter digital assets, which includes security issues such as vulnerable software, data leakages, improper access control, misconfigurations and more. The Reposify app for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework shows which digital assets are protected by Palo Alto Networks and which are not, and assists with identifying exploitable digital assets.

'Reposify and Palo Alto Networks are working to tackle one of the biggest security challenges facing customers - locating their exposed and publicly available digital assets over the entire internet and protecting them from cyber attacks. Our app for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework will enable customers to bridge the gap between private and public networks and provide customers with a more accurate assessment of their infrastructure's cyber risk," said Yaron Tal, Founder & CEO, Reposify.

"We are delighted to welcome Reposify to the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework developer community. The framework provides our customers with superior security through cloud-based apps developed by innovative security providers, large and small. Together, we are fueling innovation in the cybersecurity market with apps that are built rapidly, engineered on a common framework, and deliver unique value while solving our customers' toughest security challenges," said Lee Klarich, Chief Product Officer, Palo Alto Networks.

AVAILABILITY

Reposify Grid is now available to enterprises worldwide. The Reposify app for Palo Alto Networks Application Framework will be available in August 2018.



The Palo Alto Networks Application Framework is targeted for availability in August 2018 and will be available worldwide to customers who have purchased either Palo Alto Networks' next-generation firewalls or Traps advanced endpoint protection and the Logging Service subscription.

About Reposify

Reposify identifies, manages and defends companies' global digital footprints. The technology allows businesses to locate and map known and unknown assets beyond the firewall, on an internet-scale, and provide risk and alert management to any breaches or unusual behavior, helping them achieve cyber resilience. For more information, visit us at www.reposify.com or follow us on Twitter.

About Palo Alto Networks

We are the global cybersecurity leader, known for always challenging the security status quo. Our mission is to protect our way of life in the digital age by preventing successful cyberattacks. This has given us the privilege of safely enabling tens of thousands of organizations and their customers. Our pioneering Security Operating Platform emboldens their digital transformation with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in security, automation, and analytics. By delivering a true platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of change-makers like us, we provide highly effective and innovative cybersecurity across clouds, networks, and mobile devices.

SOURCE: Reposify