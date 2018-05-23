Regulatory News:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. ("PSH" or the "Company") (LN:PSH) (NA:PSH) today announces its intention to introduce an additional market quotation in U.S. Dollars ("USD") for the Company's public shares ("Public Shares") traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange ("LSE"). This quotation will operate alongside the Company's existing Sterling quotation on the LSE and its USD quotation on Euronext Amsterdam. Trading in USD of PSH Public Shares on the Main Market of the LSE will take effect from 29 May 2018. There are no changes to the legal form or nature of the Public Shares.

PSH is adding a USD-denominated quotation on the LSE to improve market access and increase investor liquidity in PSH Public Shares.

As set out in the table below:

The existing ISIN will apply for the Sterling quotation and the USD quotations;

The existing SEDOLs and TIDMs will continue to apply for the Sterling quotation on the LSE and the USD quotation on Euronext Amsterdam; and

A new SEDOL and TIDM will be introduced for the USD quotation on the LSE:

Sterling Quote London Stock Exchange U.S. Dollar Quote London Stock Exchange U.S. Dollar Quote Euronext Amsterdam ISIN GG00BPFJTF46 GG00BPFJTF46 GG00BPFJTF46 SEDOL BS7JCJ8 BG0H5M9 BPFJTF4 TIDM PSH LN PSHD LN PSH NA

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed ended fund that makes concentrated investments principally in North American companies.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States or elsewhere. The securities of the Company have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered under the Securities Act or pursuant to an exemption from such registration. The Company has not been and will not be registered under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and investors are not entitled to the benefits of that Act. There has not been and there will be no public offering of the Company's securities in the United States.

