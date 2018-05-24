Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global specialty materials company, will increase list and off-list selling prices for the following acetyl intermediate products. The price increases below will be effective for orders shipped on or after June 1, 2018, or as contracts otherwise allow, and are incremental to any previously announced increases.

Product Europe, Middle-

East Africa USA &

Canada Mexico &

South America (€/MT) (USD/lb) (USD/MT) Vinyl Acetate Monomer €150 $0.05 $150 Acetic Acid €50 $0.03 $65 Ethyl Acetate €125 $0.02 $50

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global technology leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 7,700 employees worldwide and had 2017 net sales of $6.1 billion. For more information about Celanese Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com or our blog at www.celaneseblog.com

All registered trademarks are owned by Celanese International Corporation or its affiliates.

