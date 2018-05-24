Agreements solidify Corsearch's full service domain management and brand protection offerings for law firms.

Corsearch, a premier provider of clearance and protection solutions for trademark and brand professionals, is pleased to announce strategic partnerships with Key-Systems, a global player in the internet and domain industry, and INCOPRO, a leading online IP and brand protection company. The agreements solidify Corsearch's full service domain management and brand protection offerings for law firms

"We are thrilled to be moving forward in a new partnership with Key Systems to complement our existing partnership with COM LAUDE, and to be expanding the partnership we have with INCOPRO," said Corsearch President and CEO Tobi Hartmann. "These relationships will allow Corsearch to expand its domain name management and brand protection solutions for law firms and their end clients."

Corsearch Key-Systems Partnership

Working with the corporate domain management solution "BrandShelter", Corsearch will provide law firms an easy way to manage the domain portfolios of their clients. This collaboration will provide law firms powerful and stable domain management through one of the largest registrars in Europe.

"We are excited to have won Corsearch as a partner," said Alexander Siffrin, Key-Systems CEO. "Our customers will benefit from our joint expertise and excellence."

In addition to the fully automated and white labeled interface, this cooperation allows Corsearch and Key-Systems to provide a dedicated account management team of industry experts, automatic renewal of all domains in management, and a completely automated and customizable billing system which is able to send invoices in the law firm's name with the given pricing for their clients.

Corsearch INCOPRO Partnership

Corsearch INCOPRO today announce a renewal of their collaboration aimed at enabling law firms to deliver strategic advice and online enforcement for their clients. Corsearch will offer a law firm edition of INCOPRO's innovative brand protection technology, providing law firms with the technology to defend their clients' intellectual property from online abuse.

"As a lawyer myself, I know that technology has a huge role to play in enabling law firms to deliver strategic and cost-effective advice and support to clients," said INCOPRO CEO Simon Baggs. "INCOPRO is thrilled to be working with Corsearch in delivering this new and exciting solution."

Online IP infringement is a rapidly growing challenge for all brands as e-commerce expands and digital becomes the core business strategy. Using the Corsearch INCOPRO platform, law firms can efficiently identify the strategic challenges affecting their clients' brands, adding to the value they offer their clients and strengthening their IP services.

Corsearch will be the exclusive provider of this law firm edition of the INCOPRO system, offering a market-leading proposition to its law firm clients. Corsearch INCOPRO first partnered in 2016 and this new proposition reinforces the strength of the partnership.

About Corsearch

Corsearch is a premier provider of clearance and protection solutions for trademark and brand professionals. Its high-quality, intuitive tools and unparalleled expertise enable professionals to effectively manage their trademark screening, search review, watching, and domain management processes. With highly trained researchers, an expansive global content set and customer-focused technology tools available through the Corsearch platform, Corsearch empowers its customers with powerful brand solutions in an increasingly complex business environment.

For more information visit Corsearch.com.

About Key-Systems

Founded in 1998, Key-Systems is a global player of the internet and domain industry. Its core business is the registration of internet addresses Key-Systems currently manages more than 5 million domains on behalf of its customers.

Besides domain registrations, Key-Systems' three differently targeted business divisions and the two wholly owned subsidiaries offer comprehensive IT services. These include the operation of a registry, colocation, virtual servers, web hosting, SSL certificates and brand monitoring on the Internet.

Key-Systems serves customers all over the world, among them are private clients, mid-sized businesses, well-known domain investors as well as large international organizations and corporations. With diversified offerings, trusted technique, and our experienced team of more than 100 domain experts Key-Systems expanded its customer base to more than 100,000 retail/corporate customers and over 2,300 resellers worldwide. For more information regarding Key-Systems GmbH, visit www.key-systems.net.

About INCOPRO

Founded in 2011, INCOPRO is an online IP and brand protection company. Its proprietary technology platform TALISMAN collates data on brand infringement and automatically identifies and prioritizes IP violations. Its clustering technology is uniquely able to track and connect the commercial scale counterfeiters, enabling comprehensive takedown of all associated operations. Headquartered in London, with INCOPRO's analysts working across the United States, Europe, and Asia, INCOPRO works with some of the largest global brands to provide connected and actionable insights into IP infringements online. For additional information regarding INCOPRO, please visit www.incoproip.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180523006484/en/

Contacts:

Corsearch

Brett Amdur,800-732-7241

Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer