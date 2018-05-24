The "Specialty Pigments Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global specialty pigments market to grow with a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period of 2018-2024. The study on specialty pigments market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024.



The report on specialty pigments market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global specialty pigments market over the period of 2016 to 2024.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Specialty Pigments Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape in the Global Specialty Pigments Market



4. Global Specialty Pigments Market by Product Type

4.1. Complex Inorganic Pigments

4.2. Fluorescent Pigments

4.3. Luminescent Pigments

4.4. High-Performance Pigments

4.5. Metal Effect Pigments

4.6. Light Interference Pigments

4.7. Others



5. Global Specialty Pigments Market by Application

5.1. Printing Inks

5.2. Plastics Industry

5.3. Toiletries

5.4. Paints and Coatings

5.5. Others



6. Global Specialty Pigments Market by Region 2018-2024

6.1. North America

6.2. Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.4. RoW



7. Companies Covered

7.1. Clariant

7.2. BASF

7.3. Ferro

7.4. Dainichiseika Color Chemicals

7.5. Dayglo

7.6. Dominion Colour

7.7. Eckart Effect Pigments

7.8. Flex Products

7.9. Merck

7.10. Nemoto



