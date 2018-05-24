The "Automated Optical Inspection Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global automated optical inspection market to grow with a CAGR of 16.2% over the period of 2018-2024. The study on automated optical inspection market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024.



The report on automated optical inspection market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global automated optical inspection market over the period of 2016 to 2024.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Automated Optical Inspection Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4 Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Automated Optical Inspection Market



4. Global Automated Optical Inspection Market by Type 2018-2024

4.1 2D AOI Systems

4.2 3D AOI Systems



5. Global Automated Optical Inspection Market by Elements 2018-2024

5.1 Computer Systems

5.2 Camera Systems

5.3 Software

5.4 Lighting Systems



6. Global Automated Optical Inspection Market by Technologies 2018-2024

6.1 Inline AOI Systems

6.2 Offline AOI Systems



7. Global Automated Optical Inspection Market by Application 2018-2024

7.1 Energy Power

7.2 Industrial Electronics

7.3 Automotive

7.4 Consumer Electronics

7.5 Aerospace Defense

7.6 Telecommunication

7.7 Medical Devices



8. Global Automated Optical Inspection Market by Regions 2018-2024

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.4 RoW



9. Companies Covered

9.1 Viscom AG

9.2 Daiichi Jitsugyo Co. Ltd

9.3 Omron Corporation

9.4 Test Research Inc

9.5 VI Technology

9.6 Cyberoptics Corporation

9.7 Nordson Corporation

9.8 Camtek Ltd.

9.9 AOI Systems Ltd.

9.10 Mirtec Co. Ltd.



