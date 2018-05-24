The "Germany Mobile Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides analysis of the key issues in the German mobile market, while monitoring the critical developments based on both primary and secondary sources. It also provides high-level for various indicators such as forecasts of teledensity, subscribers, number of smartphones, etc.

The mobile market is constantly changing, due to a combination of effects from the development of new technologies, new smartphones and increasing competition. Also, the regulatory environment continues to evolve to reflect changing realities and increasing competition.

The report will discuss all these issues affecting Germany. Moreover, the report also analyses the German smartphone market and provides forecasts for the most important Mobile indicators from 2018 until 2022.

The report covers the following key aspects:

What are the current key developments in the mobile and smartphones markets?

Coverage of the recent developments, such as M&As activities, changes in market shares etc.

Provision of latest telecom related statistics.

Annual forecast of number of smartphones.

Companies Mentioned

Vodafone

O2

Telefonica

Deutsche Telekom

T-Mobile

Telekom

Drillisch

1&1 Telecommunication

Ortel Mobile

Key Topics Covered

Section 1: Executive Summary

Section 2: Country Overview

Section 3: Competitor Landscape

Section 4: Regulatory Environment

Section 5: Mobile Braodband

Section 6: The Smartphone Market

Section 7: Points for Actions

