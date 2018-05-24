The "Russia Mobile Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is a valuable resource necessary for examining the mobile and smartphone market in Russia. It provides analysis of the key issues in the Russian mobile market, while monitoring the critical developments based on both primary and secondary sources. It also provides high-level for various indicators such as forecasts of teledensity, subscribers, number of smartphones, etc.

The mobile market is constantly changing, due to a combination of effects from the development of new technologies, new smartphones and increasing competition. For instance, since last year the number of MVNOs being launched has increased dramatically and this trend is to continue.

Also, the regulatory environment continues to evolve to reflect changing realities and increasing competition. The report will discuss all these issues affecting Russia. Moreover, Russia Mobile Market also analyses the Russian smartphone market and provides forecasts for the most important Mobile indicators from 2018 until 2022.

The report covers the following key aspects:

What are the current key developments in the mobile and smartphones markets?

Coverage of the recent developments, such as M&As activities, changes in market shares, etc.

Provision of latest telecom related statistics.

Annual forecast of number of smartphones.

Companies Mentioned

MTS

Megafon

Beeline

Tele2

Rostelecom

Sotovaja Svjaz Bashkortostana (SSB)

Vainahtelecom

Smarts

Sotovaja Svjaz MOTIV

Tattelecom

Tula cellular

Comstar

Key Topics Covered

Section 1: Executive Summary

Section 2: Country Overview

Section 3: Competitor Landscape

Section 4: Regulatory Environment

Section 5: Mobile Braodband

Section 6: The Smartphone Market

Section 7: Points for Actions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jqjjxx/mobile_market_in?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180523006561/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Mobile Networks