The "U.K. Rice Protein Market 2018-2023 Size, Trends, Competitive Analysis and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market revenue of rice protein in the country is currently estimated at $2.81 million in 2018. The market revenue of rice protein industry is forecasted to register a CAGR of 8.3% during 2018 to 2023.
The rice protein market of U.K. is one of the major markets in European region. U.K. accounts for one-fifth of total market among the countries in Europe. With the growing trend of plant-based products consumption across the country, the market of rice protein in the country is growing at a steady pace.
Industry Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Demand for Cheaper Sources of Plant Based Protein
- Rising Health Consciousness Especially in Developing Countries
- Increasing Demand for Lactose-Free, Gluten Free Protein Products
- Strengthening Demand for Dietary Supplements
Restraints
- Lack of Commercially Feasible Extraction Process
- Growing Threat from Substitute Products
- Low Awareness About the Product
Opportunities
- Growing Applications in Sports Nutrition Weight Management
- Growth in Functional Food Nutraceuticals Industry
Key Deliverables
- Market trends since 2014 and five year forecasts of market growth
- Detailed analysis of the micro and macro elements influencing demand trends
- Identifying opportunity spaces across segments and countries
- Supply demand side trend and analysis
- Price trend analysis, investment prospects and competition pattern
- Insights on growth potential of the market
- Detailed analysis of major producers covering financial investments strategies adopted
- Competitive landscape of the industry
Companies Mentioned
- AIDP Inc.
- Axiom Foods Inc.
- Beneo-Palatinit GmbH
- Bioway (Xi'an) Organic Ingredients Co. Ltd.
- Golden Grain Group Limited
- Jiangxi Golden Agriculture Biotech Co. Ltd.
- North Coast Naturals
- Nutribiotic
- Nutrition Resource Inc.
- Pure Food Company LLC
- Ribus Inc.
- Ricebran Technologies
- Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology Co. Ltd
- Shafi Gluco-Chem (Pvt.) Ltd.
- The Green Labs LLC
- Top Health Ingredients Inc.
- Z-Company
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Summary
3. Industry Dynamics
4. Market Size and Forecast
5. Competitive Analysis
6. Company Profiles
