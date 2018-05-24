The "Russia Rice Protein Market 2018-2023 Size, Trends, Competitive Analysis and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Rising vegetarian and vegan population and strengthening dietary supplements industry in the country has projected the rice protein market revenue to reach $2.4 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.6% during 2018 to 2023.
Major drivers for the rice protein market in the country is growing youngsters adopting healthy lifestyles by hitting gyms and fitness clubs. The industry of dietary supplement is one of the major application segment of the rice proteins. It represents around 39% of market share of rice protein application. With increase in demand of dietary supplement products among the middle-class population, the cost has become one of decisive factor that affects the buying pattern.
The food industry is also one of the major application segments of the rice protein with the percentage share of 24% among all the applications. With growing demand for protein ingredients containing products, the application of rice protein across various food products such as infant formula, meat products, confectionery and bakery is also growing.
Key Deliverables
- Market trends since 2014 and five year forecasts of market growth
- Detailed analysis of the micro and macro elements influencing demand trends
- Identifying opportunity spaces across segments and countries
- Supply demand side trend and analysis
- Price trend analysis, investment prospects and competition pattern
- Insights on growth potential of the market
- Detailed analysis of major producers covering financial investments strategies adopted
- Competitive landscape of the industry
