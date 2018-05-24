The "Europe Rice Protein Market 2018-2023 Size, Trends, Competitive Analysis and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The rice protein market of Europe is estimated at $13.5 million in 2018. Major drivers of rice protein in the continent is rising vegan and vegetarian population, increasing consumption of plant-based protein, growing trend of leading healthy and fit lifestyle and rising demand for meat free products.



Germany is one of the leading contenders and has highest market share in Europe. The major driver of rice protein market in Germany is growing environmental and ethical concern about industrial production of animals.



The market of rice protein in the U.K. is mostly driven by increasing young population intending to lead healthy lifestyle and interested in building strong muscles. Being one of the leading economy in the Europe, the U.K. has highly developed technology for rice protein processing.



France is known for its exotic and diverse cuisine across the world and hence the industry of food and beverage is continuously growing at a rapid rate. In recent years, as the plant-based protein consumption has increased globally, the food industry has customized the products and cuisine with plant protein based products.



The rice protein market of Russia accounts for good percentage of market share in the Europe and the market is estimated to grow at a decent CAGR of 7.6% during the period of forecast. The macro factors pushing the growth of rice protein market in the country are strengthening economic conditions, increasing in purchasing power, shift towards protein rice diets and rising health consciousness.



Key Deliverables

Market trends since 2014 and five year forecasts of market growth

Detailed analysis of the micro and macro elements influencing demand trends

Identifying opportunity spaces across segments and countries

Supply demand side trend and analysis

Price trend analysis, investment prospects and competition pattern

Insights on growth potential of the market

Detailed analysis of major producers covering financial investments strategies adopted

Competitive landscape of the industry

Companies Mentioned

AIDP Inc.

Axiom Foods Inc.

Beneo-Palatinit GmbH

Bioway (Xi'an) Organic Ingredients Co. Ltd.

Golden Grain Group Limited

Jiangxi Golden Agriculture Biotech Co. Ltd.

North Coast Naturals

Nutribiotic

Nutrition Resource Inc.

Pure Food Company LLC

Ribus Inc.

Ricebran Technologies

Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology Co. Ltd

Shafi Gluco-Chem (Pvt.) Ltd.

The Green Labs LLC

Top Health Ingredients Inc.

Z-Company

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Summary



3. Industry Dynamics



4. Market Size and Forecast



5. Country Market Share



6. Competitive Analysis



7. Company Profiles



