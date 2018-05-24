The "France Rice Protein Market 2018-2023 Size, Trends, Competitive Analysis and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The France rice protein market France currently accounts for 16% of total rice protein market in Europe. France is among the fastest growing rice protein market among the European continent.

Currently, the market revenue of rice protein in France is estimated at $2.24 million in 2018. With growing number of vegan and vegetarian population and rising demand of plant-based protein products the market revenue of rice protein is projected to grow at a healthy growth rate during the forecast period.

The market of rice protein in France is mainly driven by growing adoption of vegetarian and vegan diets. In past few years, the consumption of plant-based protein products have increased considerably. The demand of protein-based ingredients in dietary supplements and food industry in the country is highest. Growing number of youngsters and middle aged population in the country hitting gyms and health clubs are driving the application of rice protein across dietary supplement industry.

As rice protein is clean and organic protein contain no lactose and gluten, it is used in producing widely known French cuisines and dishes. It is also used in confectionery items such as chocolates, jellies and candies and in baked good products such as cookies, muffins, biscuits and other products.

In terms of application of rice protein across various industry segments, the market share of application of rice protein in dietary supplement is highest followed by food, beverage and animal feed industry.

Key Deliverables

Market trends since 2014 and five year forecasts of market growth

Detailed analysis of the micro and macro elements influencing demand trends

Identifying opportunity spaces across segments and countries

Supply demand side trend and analysis

Price trend analysis, investment prospects and competition pattern

Insights on growth potential of the market

Detailed analysis of major producers covering financial investments strategies adopted

Competitive landscape of the industry

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Summary

3. Industry Dynamics

4. Market Size and Forecast

5. Competitive Analysis

6. Company Profiles

AIDP Inc.

Axiom Foods Inc.

Beneo-Palatinit GmbH

Bioway (Xi'an) Organic Ingredients Co. Ltd.

Golden Grain Group Limited

Jiangxi Golden Agriculture Biotech Co. Ltd.

North Coast Naturals

Nutribiotic

Nutrition Resource Inc.

Pure Food Company LLC

Ribus Inc.

Ricebran Technologies

Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology Co. Ltd

Shafi Gluco-Chem (Pvt.) Ltd.

The Green Labs LLC

Top Health Ingredients Inc.

Z-Company

