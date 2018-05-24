The "Drafting International Commercial Agreements in English" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Most international agreements are drafted in the English language irrespective of the nationality of contracting parties. Language errors in the text and unclear and inconcise phrasing cause confusion and can ultimately lead to a dispute if it goes unnoticed. Gain a comprehensive understanding of the common pitfalls, key areas of risk and up-to-date drafting techniques in English to ensure you protect your organisation against unnecessary risk.

What are the objectives of this programme?

Learn how to recognise drafting inaccuracies to effectively re-draft poorly written clauses. Draft effective standard clauses that can be used across the organisation to manage exposure to legal risk. Understand the principles of using plain English within your contract to reduce uncertainty. Focus on agreement structure, linguistic clarity and accuracy to draft with confidence. Discover how to avoid over complex sentences and structures to limit the risk of dispute. Develop more effective legal writing skills that can be used in all your business communications.

Agenda:

Day One

Drafting contracts in clear English

Structure and terminology of contracts

PRACTICAL EXERCISE: DRAFTING STANDARD CLAUSES IN ENGLISH

PRACTICAL EXERCISE: LEGAL VOCABULARY

During this session participants will work through exercises both individually and in groups to develop their knowledge of legal vocabulary.

Day Two

Email and letter writing with precision and clarity

PRACTICAL EXERCISE

The participants will apply the principles above by re-drafting a badly written piece of legal correspondence.

Principles of proof reading legal documents

Contract drafting

Legal vocabulary

Delegate contributions

Day Three

Advanced drafting skills

Legal advice

Grammar

Exercises on the use of prepositions and countable nouns in a legal context

