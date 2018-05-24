The "Developing High Performance HR Business Partner and Consulting Skills" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This programme has been specifically designed to improve your ability to increase the impact HR has on the rest of the organisation. It will enable you to action new initiatives and approaches that leverage people power. These new skills will make you an invaluable asset to the business and allow you to reach your full potential as a high performer.



Who Should Attend:



HR business partners

HR managers

HR controllers

Agenda:



Module 1 The HR business partner as a strategic partner



During the module participants will consider their brand in the organisation and develop the compelling case for the HR business partner, their contribution and the difference their roles make to commercial success.



Module 2 Applying a consulting framework



Through this module participants will examine a consultancy framework in detail. They will become familiar with the key skills needed at each stage of the framework and a variety of tools and techniques to support progress through a robust solution based process. There will be practical use and application of the framework through case studies.



Module 3 Providing challenge and supporting change



This module has been designed to focus on how the HR business partner drives and supports change within the organisation. Using practical discussion and exercises it will examine the role of HR as the catalyst and facilitator of change to illustrate how you can apply this to any change project within your organisation.



Module 4 Case studies and practical application



This final module is dedicated to bringing the models and tools together in small case study activities, discussions and facilitated debate providing participants with the opportunity to practice the use of the tools, skills and techniques. The case studies are intended to embed learning from the previous modules and participants will have the opportunity to receive feedback on their use and application of the tools.

