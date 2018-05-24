3DEXPERIENCE platform to integrate with GRANTA MI system for materials information management

Materials knowledge and know-how will be integrated in Dassault Systèmes' industry solutions and significantly improve offers in design and simulation

These new solutions on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform will enhance decision-making, productivity and collaboration for product innovation teams

Dassault Systèmes (Paris:DSY) (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) is collaborating with Granta Design to help product innovation teams make more informed decisions about the materials they use for the products they are developing and the experiences they want to deliver. Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform will integrate with Granta Design's GRANTA MI system for materials information management, improving productivity and collaboration.

Thanks to the integration of GRANTA MI technology, approved information from a company's materials database will be directly available to its product innovation teams on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform. Designers, engineers, simulation analysts and other stakeholders will be able to quickly access accurate and consistent information on materials and their properties, and check that requirements on their structural behavior, cost, application, compliance or sustainability are fulfilled.

"Science-driven companies using the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to explore materials now gain higher levels of confidence and flexibility in their innovation process," said Leif Pedersen, CEO, BIOVIA, Dassault Systèmes. "The ability to search and assign the right material directly impacts the user experience, from the stiffness of a tennis racket or the cushioning of a car seat, to the right material for additive manufacturing, all while addressing increasing consumer awareness of the environmental impact of their product investment. Our customers need to understand the materials they are using, throughout the product innovation process."

Materials are at the core of the next generation of products and experiences, giving rise to lighter and faster airplanes and automobiles, flexible high-tech devices, smart clothing, or 3D-printed medical devices. Improved and consistent access to materials data throughout the design, development and manufacturing process will boost innovation, reduce the time needed to bring a product to market, and lower risks of product design errors or poor performance.

Further details of the integration will be presented at the Science in the Age of Experience event in Boston from June 18-21.

"We're pleased to be working with Dassault Systèmes to bring the benefits of material intelligence to users of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform," said Patrick Coulter, Chief Operating Officer, Granta Design. "We know that customers are eager to see this integration, and we look forward to delivering it to them and to working along with Dassault Systèmes to build further applications that help engineering enterprises to get more value from materials knowledge."

For more information:

Dassault Systèmes' BIOVIA applications: https://www.3ds.com/products-services/biovia/

Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: http://www.3ds.com

