K2 Corporate Mobility Acquires Harbour HR

WEYBRIDGE, England, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

K2 Corporate Mobility, a leading global relocation management company, is today announcing the acquisition of Harbour HR, an OISC regulated immigration and payroll consultancy, based in the City of London.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/695814/K2_Corporate_Mobility.jpg )

Harbour HR joins the K2 team who provide a wide range of bespoke mobility solutions, all delivered with precision and excellence, serving as an extension to their client's HR teams. The acquisition extends K2's service portfolio to offer dedicated immigration solutions and reinforces K2 as a leading corporate mobility advisor.

Commenting on the acquisition, Nick Plummer, CEO of K2 Corporate Mobility says, "Harbour HR is a well-established HR consultancy and offers an exciting opportunity for us to expand our service portfolio. The acquisition of Harbour HR will mark K2's first acquisition of a UK immigration company and continues to bolster K2's strategy to expand into the global immigration sector."

Nigel Sellens, Managing Director of Harbour HR says, "K2 Corporate Mobility has built an outstanding reputation in the global mobility arena, delivering excellence to their clients every day for the past 16 years. We have worked closely with K2 over the past ten years and there is already a strong chemistry between the two organisations, we are delighted to join the K2 family."

To further enhance this acquisition K2 is delighted to announce the appointment of Beenu Rudki as Head of UK Immigration Services.

Beenu has 18 years' experience in servicing international clients, dealing with global scale corporate immigration advice and strategy. Beenu works across all immigration matters including corporate and personal immigration. She provides strategic business advice to international clients, develops innovative solutions and regularly engages with the UK Government.

K2 Corporate Mobility now offers full immigration advisory solutions, to organisations of all sizes, across all industries who need trusted advice when redeploying their top talent.

For further information please contact:

K2 Corporate Mobility

Rob McFarland, Chief Operating Officer

rob.mcfarland@k2corporatemobility.com

+44-01932-849-500

