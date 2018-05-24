Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Receipt of payment for KRI oil exports 24-May-2018 / 07:02 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 24 May 2018 Genel Energy plc Receipt of payment for KRI oil exports Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') notes the announcement from DNO ASA, as operator of the Tawke PSC, that the Tawke partners have received $47.23 million from the Kurdistan Regional Government ('KRG') as payment for February 2018 crude oil deliveries to the export market from the Tawke licence. Genel's net share of the payment is $11.81 million. The Taq Taq partners have received a gross payment of $6.80 million from the KRG for oil sales during February 2018. Genel's net share of the payment is $3.74 million. The Company has also received an override payment of $6.85 million from the KRG, representing 4.5% of Tawke gross licence revenues for the month of February 2018, as per the terms of the Receivable Settlement Agreement. Gross production from the Tawke licence stood at 111,618 bopd during February, of which only 102,999 bopd was exported due to a planned pipeline outage; the balance was placed into interim storage at Fishkhabur and exported the following month. In total, Genel's net share of payments relating to February 2018 exports totals $22.40 million. -ends- For further information, please contact: Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Communications +44 20 7830 9700 Patrick d'Ancona Notes to editors: Genel Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company, with headquarters in London and offices in Ankara and Erbil, is one of the largest London-listed independent oil producers, and is the largest holder of reserves and resources in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Through its Miran and Bina Bawi fields, the Company is positioned to be a cornerstone provider of KRI gas to Turkey under the KRI-Turkey Gas Sales Agreement. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com [1]. ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: GENL LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 Sequence No.: 5577 EQS News ID: 689101 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3ec46b352f38452116096dbbab51b09e&application_id=689101&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

