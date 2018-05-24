Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-05-24 08:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Vilnius kindly invites you to its traditional event "CEO Meets Investor", which is going to take place on June 1st (Friday) at 9:30 - 12:15 AM (EET) at Business center k29 conference hall (1st floor, Konstitucijos ave. 29, Vilnius). Agenda 9.30-10.00 Arrival of participants (welcome coffee) 10.00-10.25 UAB "EPSO-G" Rolandas Zukas, CEO 10.25-10.50 Litgrid Daivis Virbickas, CEO 10.50-11.15 Amber Grid Saulius Bilys, CEO 11.15-11.40 Auga Group Kestutis Jušcius, Chairman of the Board 11.40-12.05 UAB "NEO Finance" Evaldas Remeikis, Chairman of the Board Moderator of the event is Vytautas Plunksnis, Chairman of the Board of Investors Association in Lithuania. The event is aimed at giving investors the opportunity to meet CEOs of various companies, to hear how the company's financial results are valued by the heads of the companies, ask questions and receive first-hand information. Registration at vilnius@nasdaq.com or by phone at +370 5 253 14 00. Please respond by 31st May 2018. Participation isfree of charge.