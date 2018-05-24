B&Q and Screwfix owner Kingfisher was hammered by bad weather in February and March, with like-for-like sales down 4% but management still confident about the underlying turnaround of the business. Chief executive Véronique Laury said the group continued to see tangible effects of her One Kingfisher plan, with around 40% of product ranges unified across the UK, France and Europe and gross margins consequently on the up. "Sales of these ranges, excluding outdoor products, are up, and we expect ...

