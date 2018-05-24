SAFEGUARDS | Electrical & Electronics NO. 072/18

On July 1, 2016, the Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU) included requirements for CE marking of cables for Safety in the Event of Fire. This impacts all cables that are being used as a Construction product as part of the Construction Products Regulation (CPR No. 305/2011) published on April 4, 2011.

The inclusion of EN 50575, "Power, control and communication cables - Cables for general applications in construction works subject to reaction to fire requirements" in the OJEU provides the standard that all cabling must meet to achieve a CE mark for certain fire performance categories.

This standard is backed by a series of supporting standards, namely:

EN 13501-6, Fire classification of construction products and building elements:

Part 6: Classification using data from reaction to fire tests on electric cables EN 50399, Common test methods for cables under fire conditions

Heat release and smoke production measurement on cables during flame spread test-Test apparatus, procedures, results

EN 60332-1-2, Tests on electric and optical fibre cables under fire conditions:

Part 1-2: Test for vertical flame propagation for a single insulated wire or cable-Procedure for 1 kW pre-mixed flame (IEC 60332-1-2)

EN 60754-2, Test on gases evolved during combustion of materials from cables:

Part 2: Determination of acidity (by pH measurement) and conductivity (IEC 60754-2) EN 61034-2, Measurement of smoke density of cables burning under defined conditions

Part 2: Test procedure and requirements (IEC 61034-2)

EN ISO 1716, Reaction to fire tests for products:

Determination of the gross heat of combustion (calorific value) (ISO 1716)

CLC/TS 50576 Electric cables-Extended application of test results for reaction to fire

On July 1, 2017 the new Construction Products Regulations (CPR) came into force. This became mandatory for all new installations after July 1, 2017.

From July 2017, all wire and cable products entering the EU are required to have CE certification and show the CE certification mark - which requires that the EU Notified Body conduct tests or certifications based on system 1+ or system 3.

SGS-FIMKO has been Notified under the CPR, with number NB 0598, as a Certification Body in System 1+ and Notified Testing Lab in System 3. It is authorized to issue Certificates of Constancy of Performances, which will support the manufacturer's Declaration of Performance (DoP). At the same time, SGS China Anji FTS has also obtained the local test qualification of CPR for wire and cables.

SGS's extensive service network and local laboratories will provide you with comprehensive, professional, convenient and quick CPR certification service. We can greatly reduce the CPR certification cycle, which in turn reduces the manufacturer's certification costs and factory audit lead times. In China, CPR certification factory audits are perfomed by SGS inspectors. In order to help customers through the audit, we can also provide advance training which will help enterprises and products to achieve success in the European market.

Next step:

For enquiries, please contact:

