Clinigen Group plc (AIM: CLIN, 'Clinigen'), the global pharmaceutical and services company, has signed an agreement with Nordic Pharma Ltd. ('Nordic Pharma') to manage the supply and distribution of aprotinin in a range of countries in Asia Pacific and South Africa.

Aprotinin Injection belongs to a group of medicines called anti-fibrinolytics (medicines to prevent blood loss). Aprotinin can help to reduce blood loss and the need for blood transfusions during isolated cardiopulmonary bypass graft surgery.

Under the terms of this agreement, Clinigen will make aprotinin available to physicians and pharmacists on an unlicensed, on-demand basis for patients who lack other suitable therapeutic options in a number of countries. The contract grants Clinigen the exclusive rights to supply aprotinin in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, Hong Kong and South Africa.

Julie Gosper, Head of Global Access, Clinigen, said:

"This agreement demonstrates Clinigen's ongoing commitment to providing physicians and pharmacists with the access to medicines they require to address patients' unmet medical needs. We look forward to working with the Nordic Pharma team to enable broader access to this important product."

Hans Schram, CEO, Nordic Pharma, said:

"Nordic Pharma is committed to improving the access to aprotinin worldwide, which is an important lifesaving product in the arsenal of patient blood management. This collaboration with Clinigen will improve access to this medicine in a number of territories where it is currently not commercially available."

Healthcare professionals can obtain details about aprotinin by emailing medicineaccess@clinigengroup.com

