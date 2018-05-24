Enhancements Proactively Address New Expectations of Asset Owners

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) is now offering Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS) compliant reporting direct to asset owners.

This development by Northern Trust's Investment Risk Analytical Services (IRAS) group delivers flexible and intuitive reporting through an enhanced version of its proprietary Composite Management System (CMS).

CMS is an online application which enables clients to create and maintain composites. Clients can leverage composite reporting to help them achieve GIPS compliance demonstrating high standards of governance and transparency in investment performance reporting.

"Northern Trust has offered GIPS composite reporting to asset managers for a number of years, and whilst many asset owners require investment managers to comply with GIPS standards, it has not been commonplace for asset owners to apply the same principles," said Ian Castledine, global head of IRAS product management at Northern Trust.

"Following the release of new guidance from GIPS in January, we expect to see the trend for asset owners to adopt GIPS standards gaining momentum across the industry."

"Institutional investors globally remain under pressure to deliver high levels of transparency in their reporting," added Castledine. "By enhancing our CMS platform and making tools accessible to help our clients with their GIPS compliance processes, Northern Trust is at the forefront of offering solutions for our clients that meet these demands."

Northern Trust's IRAS group provides asset owners and asset managers around the world with innovative analytical solutions. With consultants in Chicago, London, Singapore and Melbourne, the group supports clients in performance measurement, risk analysis and investment compliance monitoring; enabling clients to gain greater insights into their investments for more informed decision making. The group also works to deliver analytical solutions for specialist investment areas such as private equity and other alternative assets.

