The world's first digital, autonomous, closed-end, utility-scale PV project investment fund - enabling people with any budget to become co-owners of projects - has announced the implementation of its first arrays in Kazakhstan, with 4 MW in the north-west of the country and 4 MW in the south. Solar DAO says it will save about $50,000 per MW since total development costs will be less than $5,000 per MW.The main obstacle to investing in PV plants is the high capital requirements and Solar DAO aims to resolve the problem and open up access to PV schemes for investors with modest budgets. The company ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...