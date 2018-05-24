3,000 square-metre renovation at the Poissy plant

The Digital Factory will support all of the Group's departments in their digital transformation

Groupe PSA (Paris:UG) is stepping up its digital transformation with the creation of the Digital Factory. This new facility brings resources and skills together in one place to support the operational departments in their digital transformation.

Several hundred internal and external experts are on hand, in:

the Customer Digital Factory: a digital production centre pooling all of the necessary skills and providing each of our brands with the best technologies for enhancing the online customer experience: configurators, websites, e-business platforms, apps and customer relationship tools.

the Data Factory: data expertise to help our businesses improve their operational performance, for example by optimising the paint shops.

the Connected Services Factory: developing connected-services solutions by implementing the new "Commodore" project, one of the modules on our IoT platform.

Manufacturing, our DNA

"Welcome to PSA's digital reactor, embedded inside one of the Group's manufacturing facilities, the Poissy plant. The Digital Factory is one embodiment of three essential transformation drivers, namely HR, Real Estate and Digital. We're pooling technical skills here under a single roof in a dynamic, collaborative environment to achieve greater customer satisfaction," said Xavier Chéreau, Executive Vice President, Human Resources, Digital and Real Estate.

"The 3,000 square-metre renovation was completed in record time here at the plant. The new space is designed to accommodate the Digital Factory's operations with a dynamic, modular and colourful layout. It stimulates creativity, agility and breaks down silos in our business by bringing together all the skills needed for digital production," said Christophe Rauturier, Chief Digital Officer of Groupe PSA.

In 2018, the Group is stepping up its digital transition, with:

Increasingly personalised customer experiences

A rise in online sales and connected services

Better process efficiency

The adoption of digital technology among employees

