PRA Health Sciences: PRA Named International Clinical Research Company of the Year

RALEIGH, N.C., May 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) is pleased to announce it was recognized by PharmaTimes (http://www.pharmatimes.com/international_clinical_researcher/winners_2018) as the International Clinical Research Company of the Year. This is the fifth year in a row that PRA has received this award.

"This award celebrates excellence in the clinical research industry and we are honored to once again be recognized by our peers," said Colin Shannon, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This award is possible thanks to the incredibly talented PRA team members we have working around the world who are deeply committed to their work in bringing new and life-saving therapies to the patients who need them."

PRA also swept the Clinical Research Associate and Clinical Trial Administrator categories capturing a total of 11 awards. These awards follow PRA's recognition earlier this month in the PharmaTimes Americas competition where PRA also received 11 awards, including Company of the Year.

The PharmaTimes, International Clinical Researcher of the Year competition is designed to challenge, recognize, and reward the talent and passion of industry and academic researchers. Comprised of three stages, the competition offers professionals in the clinical research industry an opportunity to benchmark their skills against their peers in a learning environment and have them judged by an independent executive steering group of industry leaders.

ABOUT PRA HEALTH SCIENCES

PRA is one of the world's leading global contract research organizations, by revenue, providing outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. PRA's global clinical development platform includes More than 70 offices across North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, South Africa, Australia and the Middle East, and over 15,800 employees worldwide. Since 2000, PRA has participated in approximately 3,700 clinical trials worldwide. In addition, PRA has participated in the pivotal or supportive trials that led to U.S. Food and Drug Administration or international regulatory approval of more than 75 drugs. To learn more about PRA, please visit www.prahs.com (http://www.prahs.com/).

