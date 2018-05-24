Firm welcomes top Nielsen executive Judit Szalóky Tóth as part of relaunch of Budapest operations

Boyden, a premier global talent advisory and leadership solutions firm with more than 65 offices in over 40 countries, has announced that Judit Szalóky Tóthhas joined as a Partner in Hungary. Boyden plans additional expansion in Budapest to meet market demands.

Szalóky Tóth has over 20 years' experience in executive roles and more than a decade in C-suite business consulting at high-level global listed companies, providing counsel to more than 100 local and international clients. She brings versatile leadership and search professional experience in consumer packaged goods, retail, data management, media and digital marketing as well as functional areas including general management, digital transformation, data analytics, organization development, compliance, turnaround management, sales and marketing, supply chain and logistics.

"Judit brings an impressive track record that will be valuable for our Global Consumer Retail, Healthcare Life Sciences and Technology Practices," said Trina Gordon, President CEO of Boyden. "She is well-known throughout Hungary and Eastern Europe as a management expert and standout consultant in markets where Boyden is already a premium service provider."

"Judit will be an outstanding addition to Boyden Hungary and a great asset in Russia, Turkey, Poland, Czech Republic and other markets in Central and Eastern Europe," added Peter Forgacs, Managing Partner of Boyden Hungary. "She excels in client relationships and business development, and is a sought-after speaker at top business and educational conferences."

Prior to Boyden, Szalóky Tóth served as Nielsen's Regional Director, Marketing Communications for Central and Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean, where she received the company's "Influential Influencer" award in 2017. Prior to that she was a Managing Director of Nielsen Hungary, then Regional Director, Consumer Insight, and a member of the CEE Regional Leadership Team. Previously, she served as Chief Marketing Officer and Management Team Member of Zwack Ltd. She began her career in sales, marketing and business development roles at Unilever.

Szalóky Tóth holds an MBA and master's degree in marketing communications from Corvinus University of Budapest. She is an active member of various business, diversity, educational and charitable organizations.

Last month, for the second consecutive year, Forbes ranked Boyden in the top ten among 250 organizations on its new list of Best Executive Recruiting Firms.

