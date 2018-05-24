Faced with Growing Compliance and Data Residency Concerns, including GDPR, Enterprises Can Now Choose to Store Data Across Seven Zones Globally

Today at Box World Tour Europe, Box (NYSE:BOX), a leader in cloud content management, announced multizone support for its flagship Box Zones offering that provides customers with the ability to store data in and collaborate seamlessly across any of Box's existing seven Zones, all from a single Box instance. First introduced in 2016, Box Zones broke new ground in cloud content management by enabling customers to store their data in the region of their choice for the first time. Today, faced with the evolving and increasingly complex global regulatory and compliance landscape, Box is making it possible for enterprises to have even more control over their data residency while ensuring their users have a completely frictionless collaboration experience no matter where they are working.

"Business has never been more fast paced, and at the same time regulatory changes like GDPR and the ever-changing security landscape are adding complexity, making it increasingly difficult to create a digital workplace that provides employees with the information they need to be successful," said Jeetu Patel, Chief Product Officer at Box. "Multizone support for Box Zones gives enterprises the best of both worlds. Not only will they be able to make granular decisions about how to govern and store their data across the globe, but users will get the same great collaborative experience they have with Box today no matter where they, or their collaborators, are located."

Multizone support for Box Zones is the most recent offering in Box's robust stable of enterprise-grade security and compliance capabilities. This new offering ensures that global organizations, including those in the most highly regulated industries, are able to securely store, manage and collaborate on content in Box, while maintaining adherence to the most stringent compliance and regulatory requirements.

Work Globally, Store Locally with Box Zones

Multizone support for Box Zones provides customers with even more control over where their data is stored as compliance requirements across the world continue to change at a rapid pace. With multizone support for Box Zones, organizations will:

Reduce risk and address data protection requirements, including GDPR. Organizations will have the ability to assign a storage Zone for individual users, as well as designate a default Zone for the entire organization, proactively addressing data residency and compliance requirements.

Provide flexibility for changing needs. Organizations can change a user's assigned Zone at any time. Content will automatically migrate to the new Zone without the user ever losing access.

Gain global visibility and control. Administrators can manage data for an entire enterprise from a single admin console, no matter how many Zones an organization is using.

Drive transparency and insights. Real-time, self-serve reporting provides administrators with the ability to download reports on individual users and their assigned Zones from the admin console for easy auditing.

Frictionless end user experience. End users will still be able to freely collaborate with colleagues, partners and suppliers without ever having to worry about where their data is stored.

To learn more about Box Zones and new multizone support around the globe, please visit www.box.com/zones or visit the Box blog. Box will also be hosting a webinar on Box Zones taking place on May 31st. To register for the webinar, visit here.

GDPR Readiness with Box

The European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) will go into effect tomorrow, May 25, 2018. Earlier this year, to help customers prepare for GDPR, Box introduced a first-of-its-kind self-serve Data Processing Addendum (DPA), that once signed with an electronic signature, allows customers to prove to auditors that their use of Box is compliant with their GDPR requirements. Additionally, with Binding Corporate Rules, C5 and the TCDP, Box has been independently reviewed by European Data Protection Authorities for its privacy and cloud data protection practices and is well-suited to help customers prepare for the GDPR. Box is also certified under the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Cross-Border Privacy Rules (CBPR) System.

Enterprise Level Security and Compliance, Everywhere You Work

Box has continued to drive industry leadership with advanced enterprise capabilities, consistently raising the bar for privacy and security in the cloud. In addition to GDPR readiness and Box Zones, Box KeySafe allows administrators to have control and visibility over data, and Box Governance enables customers to comply with data retention policies, satisfy e-discovery requests, and effectively manage sensitive information. Box is also a leader in compliance standards, enabling customers to maintain adherence to important industry regulations including GxP, HIPAA, FINRA, FedRAMP, and PCI DSS, amongst others.

Shaping the Future of Work at Box World Tour Europe

Today at Box World Tour Europe 2018, hundreds of IT leaders from more than 10 countries gathered to share best practices for driving digital transformation in the enterprise. Box CEO Aaron Levie gave a keynote on the Future of Work and Box customers including the Met Police, Virgin Trains, Apleona, Rémy Cointreau, and Medair participated in the event, sharing their perspectives and insights on the future of work in the enterprise.

Pricing and Availability

Multizone support for Box Zones is available for all Box customers today, including in Australia, Canada, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Singapore, United Kingdom, and the United States. More information on pricing and availability of Box Zones can be found here.

