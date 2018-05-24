Probitas Partners is excited to announce the promotion of four new managing directors who will continue to drive the firm's growth. These promotions are in recognition of contributions to the success of the firm and in anticipation of continued success on behalf of our fund sponsor and institutional investor clients.

Additionally, Probitas is excited to expand its real estate advisory capabilities to include providing bespoke access to large scale U.S. commercial real estate opportunities to a targeted universe of the most active and sophisticated investors globally.

Probitas Partners was founded in 2001 and is a leading independent global placement advisory firm. The firm continues to be led by the longest-standing senior management team of any global placement advisor. The founders of Probitas congratulate their colleagues on their promotions and look forward to the next decade of great partnerships.

Caryn Feinberg has been promoted to Managing Director on the project management team. She is primarily responsible for leading origination efforts in the U.S. Prior to joining Probitas Partners, Caryn worked for SecondMarket, Inc. and before that, was Director of Investor Relations for Global Infrastructure Partners, a private equity infrastructure fund. Caryn previously also worked for Citigroup in New York.

Haakon Gresvig has been promoted to Managing Director on the relationship management (Distribution) team. He is primarily responsible for maintaining key investor relationships in Europe and the Middle East as well as acting as head of Probitas' European office. Prior to joining Probitas Partners, Haakon was a Director at Wedge Alternatives, a boutique placement agent in London focused on raising capital for private equity and hedge funds. Prior to that, Haakon worked at Goldman Sachs in New York and London.

Ray Tsao has been promoted to Managing Director on the project management team. He is primarily responsible for leading fund due diligence and execution of alternative asset fund placement processes. Ray started with Probitas in 2009 and has been associated with and led many of our successful fundraises. Prior to joining Probitas Partners, Ray served as an investment banking associate in the Technology Group at Credit Suisse in San Francisco.

John Caley joins Probitas Partners as a Managing Director Direct Real Estate. John brings 27 years of industry experience in identifying large-scale assets with unique investment attributes (off-market, broker-controlled pocket listings, direct ownership, sensitive timing, etc.) that create bespoke and often time-sensitive direct investment opportunities. Prior to joining Probitas Partners, John was a Senior Managing Director at Grubb Ellis' Investment Management Platform and has held senior executive positions with Gemini Rosemont, Rexford Industrial, Transwestern and PM Realty Group.

"We are pleased to acknowledge the growing strength and capabilities of our team. This has resulted in our promotion of these individuals. It is very gratifying for the three founding partners of Probitas Partners to be able to attract and retain such a high-quality team that will continue to build on our 17-year track record of success," said Craig Marmer, a founding partner.

In addition, "Recognizing the clear market trend for large institutional investors to seek direct commercial real estate exposure, we are excited to expand our global real estate advisory business to include discrete access to very large-scale commercial real estate investment opportunities across the U.S.," said Michael Hoffmann, a founding partner.

About Probitas Partners

Rewarding Partnerships Since 2001

For 17 years Probitas Partners has identified and affiliated with the highest quality established and emerging alternative investment fund managers from around the world, advising on over 90 fundraises and franchise developments and representing over $68 billion of capital commitments for private equity, real estate, infrastructure, real assets and credit funds. As part of the firm's commitment to excellence and in support of our clients' investment goals, we continue to deliver the market's leading independent research offering, providing institutional investors with gratis access to our propriety data, surveys, white papers and tailored landscapes by geography, sector and strategy.

