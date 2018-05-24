Reykjavík, May 24, 2018 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) announces that trading in Heimavellir hf., (shortname: HEIMA) commenced today on the Main market of Nasdaq Iceland. Heimavellir belongs to the financial sector. It is the second company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland this year and the 29th company on Nasdaq's Nordic markets*. Heimavellir is Iceland's largest residential rental company. It offers a wide range of rental apartments to individuals and families in Iceland. Heimavellir's main goal is to build an advanced residential rental market in Iceland, where families and individuals can rely on long-term rental options. Emphasis is placed on secure long-term rental offerings, good services and favorable prices. Heimavellir owns around two thousand apartments around Iceland, with most of them situated in the Reykjavik capital area. For more information, please visit www.heimavellir.is. "We are very pleased to have entered the Main market of Nasdaq Iceland and welcome new investors and shareholders.", says Gudbrandur Sigurdsson, CEO of Heimavellir. "Heimavellir's vision is very clear and the company's listing facilitates our realization of that vision. We have built a solid infrastructure while growing at a rapic pace to achieve the necessary economies of scale, and therefore we are well placed to work on further growth and participate in diverse projects. Furthermore, we strive to meet the demand for secure long-term rentals at a reasonable price." "We sincerely welcome Heimavellir to the Main market of Nasdaq Iceland," says Pall Hardarson, President of Nasdaq Iceland. "Heimavellir is the first residential rental company to list on Nasdaq Iceland and is a noteworthy addition to the market.This is the first time in over a decade that a company uses an Initial Public Offering to generate capital for further growth. We congratulate the company, its staff and shareholders on the occasion and look forward to supporting them on their journey on the Nasdaq Iceland market." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. # About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to 3,900 total listings with a market value of $13 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. Media contact: ? Kristín Jóhannsdóttir ? 868 9836 ? kristin.johannsdottir@nasdaq.com