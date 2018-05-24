Intertek Group said it was on track to deliver on its 2018 targets in a trading update on Thursday, reporting group revenue of £861.2m for the four months to 30 April - an increase of 4.4% at constant rates, but down 2.5% at actual rates. The FTSE 100 company said it saw "good" organic revenue growth of 4.0% at constant rates in the period, with the products division up 6.6%, trade ahead 0.6%, and resources rising 0.3%. Its board said it was focussing on acquisitions in sectors with attractive ...

