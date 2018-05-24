Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-05-24 / 11:13 *Artificial intelligence warns of potential power failures* Eliminating faults in the electricity grid long before they can occur: this is made possible by the use of artificial intelligence based on a technology developed in its present form by E.ON. It is now being used by Schleswig-Holstein Netz AG, a German grid operator belonging to the E.ON group. Combining comprehensive data analysis with a self-learning algorithm now makes it possible to predict faults and failures in the electricity grid much more reliably than before, and to take appropriate action much earlier. E.ON has been using this method in Schleswig-Holstein Netz AG's medium-voltage grids for around nine months. And the results are astonishing: "The probability that we can predict a defect in the power grid has increased by a factor of two to three," explains Thomas König, responsible for E.ON's German grid business. "And our customers benefit as well because possible sources of error that we identify in advance reduce the number of faults and make our grid more stable." The new forecasting approach, also known as predictive maintenance, uses a variety of internal and external data such as the age and type of the power lines, maintenance and weather data as well as real-time information such as the current load behavior. The resulting forecasts open up completely new possibilities for the maintenance of the network infrastructure. By identifying potential sources of failure, the number of faults and failures can be reduced because the sources of a defect can be eliminated before the predicted failure occurs. For this reason, around a dozen maintenance projects in Schleswig-Holstein Netz AG's grids were brought forward in recent months. The new technology also improves planning for grid construction projects, which benefits municipalities in particular. For citizens and communities, improved maintenance means a reduction in construction activities and earthworks for repair purposes. For the company itself, it offers the prospect of allocating budgets and planning investments much better in advance. In recent years, E.ON has continuously improved the security of supply in its networks. At Schleswig-Holstein Netz AG, for example, the average downtime in 2016 was just 8.85 minutes, around a third lower than the nation-wide average of 12.8 minutes. This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by E.ON Group Management and other information currently available to E.ON. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. E.ON SE does not intend, and does not assume any liability whatsoever, to update these forward-looking statements or to align them to future events or developments. End of Media Release Issuer: E.ON SE Key word(s): Energy 2018-05-24 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: E.ON SE Brüsseler Platz 1 45131 Essen Germany Phone: +49 (0)201-184 00 E-mail: info@eon.com Internet: www.eon.com ISIN: DE000ENAG999 WKN: ENAG99 Indices: DAX, EURO STOXX 50 Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 689183 2018-05-24

