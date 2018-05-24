-- Apple co-founder "The Woz" joins the chairman of Goldman Sachs International, the head of machine learning at Carnegie Mellon and at JP Morgan, CTOs of leading banks, the CEO of Feedzai, and many more to share expert insight on artificial intelligence

-- The event, produced in partnership with Money20/20 Europe, will take place at the RAI convention center in Amsterdam on June 4th

-- VIP guests could have the chance for front row seats, or to meet Mr. Wozniak after the event

AI Deep Dive, an artificial intelligence-focused track of the Feedzai Frontiers Speaker Series, will take its next event to a new level at Money20/20 Europe at the RAI convention center in Amsterdam on June 4th.

AI Deep Dive brings top speakers, both academic and corporate, together to discuss the most important topics surrounding this powerful technology and its use cases. This AI Deep Dive event will feature:

Steve Wozniak ("The Woz"), Apple co-founder

José Manuel Barroso, Goldman Sachs International Chairman and former European Commission President

Manuela Veloso, Head of Machine Learning at Carnegie Mellon and newly appointed Head of AI at JP Morgan

Petros Zerfos, senior researcher at IBM Watson

C-level experts of Blockchain, Credorax, BBVA, PaySafe, and many more

"Artificial intelligence has been an area of interest for me even in the early days of Apple when this research was still pretty niche," said Steve Wozniak, Apple co-founder. "But in recent years AI technology has really expanded to serve incredible real-life purposes truly changing the world. And of course it also has its risks we need to question as well. I am looking forward to being back at AI Deep Dive, an event that really helps shape the conversation around AI in our modern world."

As part of this AI Deep Dive event, VIP guests will be given front row access in the auditorium and in the main stage session, as well as special gifts such as a copy of Mr. Wozniak's recent memoir, iWoz. Some selected guests will also have the chance to meet Mr. Wozniak in person in an exclusive Meet Greet immediately following his on-stage fireside keynote with Feedzai CEO Nuno Sebastiao.

AI Deep Dive is part of Feedzai Frontiers, a global speaker series that brings thought leaders, decision makers, and industry titans together at leading conferences around the world to address the most important technological issues and opportunities facing humankind, such as AI and ethics, the reinvention of retail, and managing risk in a digital world.

"These AI Deep Dive events have grown into remarkable gatherings of top minds in AI sharing insightful research and important new use cases," says Nuno Sebastiao, Feedzai CEO. "We are thrilled to have Woz joining our event again, as well as the amazing line up of other important speakers. As this gets bigger and bigger, it's not something anyone serious about AI and its global impacts will want to miss."

"There's no question that AI is one of the most important topics at our Money20/20 conferences around the world," remarks Tracey Davies, President of Money20/20. "We are thrilled with how AI Deep Dive has evolved, and our attendees are certainly in for a treat with this incredible line up of speakers."

To learn more about AI Deep Dive events and the rest of Feedzai Frontiers Speaker Series, to see video of previous talks, or to indicate interest as a speaker, please visit: https://feedzai.com/frontiers.

About Feedzai

Feedzai is AI. We're coding the future of commerce with the most advanced risk management platform powered by big data and artificial intelligence. The world's largest banks, payment providers and retailers use Feedzai's agile machine learning technology. Learn more about Feedzai at www.feedzai.com.

