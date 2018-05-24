Ibstock said the start of its financial year was slower than expected as the brick maker was affected by extreme late-winter weather. In a trading statement on the first four months of 2018 before its annual general meeting the company said its US business was also affected by bad weather in the first quarter. Its shares fell 5.6% to 276.20p at 09:47 BST. The FTSE 250 company, which had not updated investors since reporting solid trading in early March, said business was now picking up. ...

