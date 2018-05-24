Luxoft Holding Inc (NYSE:LXFT), a global IT service provider today announced results for the three months and full fiscal year ended March 31, 2018.

Fourth Quarter FY2018 Highlights

Revenue of $232.9 million, up 14.1% year-over-year and down 1.6% sequentially

Adjusted EBITDA of $29.4 million and adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.6%, compared to $29.2 million and 14.3% in the year-ago quarter

GAAP net income of $11.7 million, down 14.8% year-over-year

Non-GAAP net income of $20.5 million, down 4.8% from $21.5 million in the year-ago quarter

Diluted GAAP EPS of $0.34, down 15.0% from $0.40 in the year-ago quarter

Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.59, down 6.3% from $0.63 in the year-ago quarter

As of March 31, 2018, total number of employees was 12,898; Annual revenue per billable engineer was $84,923, up 10.5% from the prior year and down 0.5% sequentially

Full-Year 2018 Highlights

Revenue of $906.8 million, up 15.4% year over year

Adjusted EBITDA of $134.4 million and adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.8%, compared to $133.8 million and 17.0% in FY17

GAAP net income of $57.0 million, down 9.0% year over year

Non-GAAP net income of $96.1 million, down 2.3% from $98.3 million in FY17

Diluted GAAP EPS of $1.66, compared to $1.84 in FY17

Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $2.81, compared to $2.89 in FY17

Note: Reconciliations of non-GAAP to GAAP measures are included at the end of the release.

"Our fourth quarter results were largely in-line with our expectations and marked the end to a year of progress but also continued challenges," said Dmitry Loschinin, Luxoft's CEO and President "Despite the impact of certain troubled accounts, we continued to execute our strategic mandate of revenue diversification through increased penetration of attractive markets like Automotive and Digital Enterprise, while also identifying incremental value-driven opportunities. Excluding our Top-Two accounts, our consolidated revenue increased 20.3% and our Financial Services' revenue increased 37.4%. This was our 13th consecutive quarter of over 20% annual growth in Financial Services, excluding Top-Two accounts, which speaks to the value our solutions and team bring to the broader market and the continued path for long-term growth. In addition, Automotive revenue increased 57.9% annually due to our successful execution and delivery of innovative technologies, solutions and experiences necessary to enable the mobility revolution."

"Our full-year 2018 performance highlights our progress in transforming the business and revenue mix, strengthening our global delivery scale and executing initial steps to optimize our cost structure. We generated year-over-year revenue growth of 15.4%, or 33.1% ex-Top Two. We expanded our revenue contribution from High Potential Accounts (HPAs) by almost 49%, and delivered annual revenue growth of 42.9% from Automotive, 22.6% from Digital Enterprise and 6.3%, or 39.4% ex-Top Two, from Financial Services. This increasingly diversified top-line growth is supported by investments in our business, including delivery scale expansion, most notably in Asia Pacific (APAC) where we opened a Bangalore office, and in Europe where we are building a software house for a major German automotive manufacturer."

"For the first quarter of fiscal 2019, we expect revenue and adjusted EBITDA margin to be in the range of $210 to $215 million and 8.5% to 9.5%, respectively. Based on project timing, seasonality, ramp down of the large Financial Services account and planned expenses related to SG&A optimization, we expect this to be our slowest quarter and for growth to accelerate as we move through fiscal 2019."

Mr. Loschinin concluded, "Looking ahead, we will continue to execute our transformation strategy and align Luxoft with expanding growth opportunities and key emerging technology trends. We are focused on driving improved execution and strengthening our foundation for long-term sustainable growth. We believe we are taking the right steps and have the right strategy in place to deliver increasing value while also providing direct returns through our recently announced $60 Million share repurchase program."

Fourth Quarter Key Operating Highlights

Fourth quarter revenue in APAC and Europe grew 103.2% and 34.9%, respectively.

Our expanding global presence and growth outside of Financial Services is meaningfully reducing client concentration. At year end, revenue by line of business was 57.3% Financial Services, 22.7% Digital Enterprise and 20.0% Automotive, which compares to the prior year of 56.8%, 28.8% and 14.4%, respectively.

Our top two accounts amounted to 34.1% of revenue, representing a 3.4 percentage-point decrease over the prior year.

Our top five accounts amounted to 46.8% of revenue, an annual 4.9 percentage-point decrease, and top ten accounts amounted to 56.3% of revenue, a 6.0 percentage point decrease.

Full-Year Key Operating Highlights

Full-year revenue in North America increased 15.9% from the prior year while APAC and Europe revenue grew 60.3% and 25.6%, respectively.

Our expanding global presence and growth outside of Financial Services is meaningfully reducing client concentration. For the year, revenue by line of business was 56.7% Financial Services, 25.8% Digital Enterprise and 17.5% Automotive, which compares to the prior year of 61.6%, 24.3% and 14.1%, respectively.

Our top two accounts amounted to 34.7% of revenue, representing an 8.6 percentage point decrease over the prior year.

Our top five accounts amounted to 47.4% of revenue, an annual 7.2 percentage point decrease, and top ten accounts amounted to 57.6% of revenue, an 8.4 percentage point decrease.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call to review the results on Thursday, May 24, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. ET. To participate, please dial 877-407-8293 or 201-689-8349 (outside the U.S.) or access the live webcast here.

A replay will be available two hours after the call at http://investor.luxoft.com or by dialing 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 (outside the U.S.) and entering the conference ID 13675016. The replay will be available until June 7, 2018.

About Luxoft

Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) is a global IT service provider of innovative technology solutions that delivers measurable business outcomes to multinational companies. Its offerings encompass strategic consulting, custom software development services, and digital solution engineering. Luxoft enables companies to compete by leveraging its multi-industry expertise in the financial services, automotive, communications, and healthcare life sciences sectors. Its managed delivery model is underpinned by a highly-educated workforce, allowing the Company to continuously innovate upwards on the technology stack to meet evolving digital challenges.

Luxoft has more than 12,900 employees across 42 cities in 21 countries within five continents, with its operating headquarters office in Zug, Switzerland. For more information, please visit the website.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with US GAAP, this press release includes the following measures defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission as non-GAAP financial measures: earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA); adjusted EBITDA; non-GAAP net income; non-GAAP diluted Earnings per share (EPS) and Free Cash Flow (FCF). EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, where interest includes unwinding of the discount rate for contingent liabilities. Prior year amounts were amended accordingly. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of fair value adjustments to intangible assets and impairment thereof and other acquisitions related costs that may include changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities. Non-GAAP diluted EPS are calculated as non-GAAP net income divided by weighted average number of diluted shares. Free Cash Flow is calculated as operating cash flow less capital expenditure which consists of purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets as defined in the cash flow statement.

We adjust our non-GAAP financial measures to exclude stock based compensation, because it is a non-cash expense. We also adjust our non-GAAP financial measures to exclude the change in fair value of contingent consideration, because we believe these expenses are not indicative of what we consider to be normal course of operations. Our non-GAAP financial measures are adjusted to exclude amortization of purchased intangible assets in order to allow management and investors to evaluate our results from operating activities as if these assets have been developed internally rather than acquired in a business combination. Finally, we adjust our non-GAAP financial measures to exclude acquisition-related costs, which comprise payments to consulting firms as well as fees paid upon successful completion of acquisition; as well as certain incentive payments for members of management of the acquired companies as provided for in the acquisition agreements. These payments are based on performance of the acquired businesses and are classified as part of management compensation rather than part of purchase consideration. These costs vary with the size and complexity of each acquisition and are generally inconsistent in amount and frequency, and therefore, we believe that they may not be indicative of the size and volume of future acquisition-related costs.

We provide these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that they present a better measure of our core business and management uses them internally to evaluate our ongoing performance. Accordingly, we believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in enhancing and understanding of our operating performance. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, comparable US GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results and a full reconciliation between US GAAP and non-GAAP results are provided in the accompanying tables at the end of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of our business and financial condition, as well as the results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict", potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the persistence and intensification of competition in the IT industry; the future growth of spending in IT services outsourcing generally and in each of our industry verticals, application outsourcing and custom application development and offshore research and development services; the level of growth of demand for our services from our clients; the level of increase in revenue from our new clients; seasonal trends and the budget and work cycles of our clients; general economic and business conditions in our locations, including geopolitical instability and social, economic or political uncertainties, particularly in Russia and Ukraine, and any potential sanctions, restrictions or responses to such conditions imposed by some of the locations in which we operate; the levels of our concentration of revenues by vertical, geography, by client and by type of contract in the future; the expected timing of the increase in our corporate tax rate, or actual increases to our effective tax rate which we may experience from time to time; our expectations with respect to the proportion of our fixed price contracts; our expectation that we will be able to integrate and manage the companies we acquire and that our acquisitions will yield the benefits we envision; the demands we expect our rapid growth to place on our management and infrastructure; the sufficiency of our current cash, cash flow from operations, and lines of credit to meet our anticipated cash needs; the high proportion of our cost of services comprised of personnel salaries; our plans to introduce new products for commercial resale and licensing in addition to providing services; our anticipated joint venture with one of our clients; and our continued financial relationship with IBS Group Holding limited and its subsidiaries including expectations for the provision and purchase of services and purchase and lease of equipment; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2018 and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

LUXOFT HOLDING, INC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of US dollars, except share amounts) As of March 31, 2018 As of March 31, 2017 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 104,357 109,558 Restricted cash, current 70 4,000 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,232 at March 31, 2018 and $435 at March 31, 2017 186,991 144,862 Unbilled revenue 33,310 14,454 Work-in-progress 3,734 2,805 Due from related parties 1,272 1,084 VAT and other taxes receivable 4,082 1,732 Advances issued 1,777 2,740 Other current assets 8,041 5,224 Total current assets 343,634 286,459 Non-current assets Restricted cash, non-current 2,775 1,399 Deferred tax assets 4,349 3,423 Property and equipment, net 52,739 49,571 Intangible assets, net 106,368 120,430 Goodwill 88,908 76,918 Other non-current assets 5,047 9,007 Total non-current assets 260,186 260,748 Total assets 603,820 547,207 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Short-term borrowings 856 633 Accounts payable 25,964 24,402 Accrued liabilities 49,593 38,513 Deferred revenue 4,105 3,815 Due to related parties 14 460 Taxes payable 22,916 21,283 Payable on derivative financial instruments 776 295 Payable for acquisitions, current 6,415 17,221 Other current liabilities 2,302 2,025 Total current liabilities 112,941 108,647 Deferred tax liability, non-current 10,830 16,907 Payable for acquisitions, non-current 2,895 32,206 Other non current liabilities 7,205 2,629 Total liabilities 133,871 160,389 Shareholders' equity Share capital (80,000,000 shares authorized; 34,063,981 issued and outstanding with no par value as at March 31, 2018,

and 80,000,000 shares authorized; 33,540,034 issued and outstanding with no par value as at March 31, 2017) Additional paid-in capital 155,456 133,192 Common stock held in treasury, at cost (61,874 shares as of March 31, 2018; 93,813 shares as of March 31, 2017) (3,424 (6,028 Retained earnings 320,521 263,508 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,636 (3,886 Total shareholders' equity attributable to the Group 469,917 386,786 Non-controlling interest 32 32 Total equity 469,949 386,818 Total liabilities and equity 603,820 547,207

LUXOFT HOLDING, INC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands of US dollars, except share and per share amounts) For the three months ended March 31, For the year ended March 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Sales of services 232,881 204,131 906,766 785,561 Operating expenses Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 148,638 129,632 567,874 474,980 Selling, general and administrative expenses 61,492 56,193 241,239 213,723 Depreciation and amortization 10,978 10,260 42,673 34,847 Gain from revaluation of contingent liability (7,320 (9,434 (13,340 (12,021 Impairment loss 8,241 5,287 8,241 5,287 Operating income 10,852 12,193 60,079 68,745 Other income and expenses Interest income/ (loss), net 97 (91 173 (81 Unwinding of discount rate for contingent liability, gain/ (loss) 71 (766 (1,215 (1,990 Other gain, net 893 755 2,773 5,119 Gain/ (loss) from derivative financial instruments (1,937 (1,791 1,314 Net foreign exchange gain/ (loss) 1,466 889 2,767 (2,604 Income before income taxes 11,442 12,980 62,786 70,503 Income tax (expense)/gain 264 755 (5,773 (7,865 Net income 11,706 13,735 57,013 62,638 Net income attributable to the non-controlling interest Net income attributable to the Group 11,706 13,735 57,013 62,638 Basic EPS per Class A and Class B ordinary share Net income attributable to the Group per ordinary share 0.34 0.41 1.69 1.88 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding 33,981,491 33,493,847 33,703,069 33,280,771 Diluted EPS per Class A and Class B ordinary share Diluted net income attributable to the Group per ordinary share 0.34 0.40 1.66 1.84 Diluted weighted average ordinary shares outstanding 34,411,622 34,132,929 34,247,805 34,000,674

LUXOFT HOLDING, INC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In thousands of US dollars) For the three months ended March 31, For the year ended March 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net income 11,706 13,735 57,013 62,638 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Gains/(losses) on derivative instruments, net of tax effects of 3, (27) and (65), 201 120 (840 (561 1,418 Unrealized gains, net of tax effects of (45), 69 and (45), 69 (454 580 (454 580 Translation adjustments with no tax effects 586 109 2,265 (1,903 Total other comprehensive income 252 (151 1,250 95 Comprehensive income 11,958 13,584 58,263 62,733 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the non-controlling interest Comprehensive income attributable to the Group 11,958 13,584 58,263 62,733

LUXOFT HOLDING, INC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW (In thousands of US dollars) For the year ended March 31, 2018 2017 (Unaudited) Operating activities Net income 57,013 62,638 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 42,673 34,847 Deferred tax benefit (4,140 (3,395 (Gain)/ loss from derivative financial instruments 1,791 (1,314 Net foreign exchange (gain)/ loss (2,767 2,604 Provision for doubtful accounts 941 380 Gain from revaluation of contingent liability (13,340 (12,021 Unwinding of discount rate for contingent liability, loss 1,215 1,990 Share-based compensation 28,968 28,984 Impairment loss 8,241 5,287 Other 630 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable and unbilled revenue (47,449 145 Work-in-progress (928 (1,210 Due to and from related parties (634 1,001 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,634 8,879 Deferred revenue 282 (1,761 Changes in other assets and liabilities (123 (5,027 Net cash provided by operating activities 75,007 122,027 Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (20,585 (19,614 Purchases of intangible assets (4,593 (4,182 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (34,155 (77,672 Restricted cash 4,125 (5,000 Net cash used in investing activities (55,208 (106,468 Financing activities Net repayment of short-term borrowings (785 (5,897 Acquisition of business, deferred consideration (19,258 (4,577 Repurchases of common stock (5,547 (3,611 Repayment of capital lease obligations (163 (133 Net cash used in financing activities (25,753 (14,218 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 753 (328 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (5,201 1,013 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 109,558 108,545 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 104,357 109,558

Luxoft Holding, Inc Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Comparable GAAP Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts and percentages) Three months ended March 31, Year ended March 31, 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP Operating income 10,852 11,669 (a) 22,521 60,079 45,137 (a) 105,216 Operating margin 4.7 5.0 9.7 6.6 5.0 11.6 Net income 11,706 8,765 (b) 20,471 57,013 39,085 (b) 96,098 Diluted earnings per share 0.34 0.59 1.66 2.81 Three months ended March 31, Year ended March 31, 2017 2017 2017 2017 2017 2017 GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP Operating income 12,193 9,112 (a) 21,305 68,745 38,727 (a) 107,472 Operating margin 6.0 4.5 10.5 8.8 4.9 13.7 Net income 13,735 7,760 (b) 21,495 62,638 35,673 (b) 98,311 Diluted earnings per share 0.40 0.63 1.84 2.89

Luxoft Holding, Inc Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Comparable GAAP Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts and percentages) Three months ended March 31, Year ended March 31, (a) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Adjustments to GAAP operating income Stock-based compensation expense 6,028 7,470 28,968 28,984 Amortization of purchased Intangible assets 4,524 3,994 17,265 12,353 Gain from revaluation of contingent liability (7,320 (9,434 (13,340 (12,021 Acquisition related costs 196 1,795 4,003 4,124 Impairment loss 8,241 5,287 8,241 5,287 Total Adjustments to GAAP income from operations: 11,669 9,112 45,137 38,727 Three Months Ended March 31, Year ended March 31, (b) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Adjustments to GAAP net income Stock-based compensation expense 6,028 7,470 28,968 28,984 Amortization of purchased Intangible assets 4,524 3,994 17,265 12,353 Gain from revaluation of contingent liability and unwinding of discount rate for contingent liability (7,391 (8,668 (12,125 (10,031 Acquisition related costs 196 1,795 4,003 4,124 Impairment loss 8,241 5,287 8,241 5,287 Tax effect of the adjustments (2,833 (2,118 (7,267 (5,044 Total Adjustments to GAAP net income: 8,765 7,760 39,085 35,673 Three Months Ended March 31, Year Ended March 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net income 11,706 13,735 57,013 62,638 Adjusted for: Interest Income (97 91 (173 81 Unwinding of discount rate for contingent liability, loss (71 766 1,215 1,990 Income tax (264 (755 5,773 7,865 Depreciation and Amortization 10,978 10,260 42,673 34,847 EBITDA 22,252 24,097 106,501 107,421 Adjusted for Stock based compensation 6,028 7,470 28,968 28,984 Gain from revaluation of contingent liability (7,320 (9,434 (13,340 (12,021 Acquisition related costs 196 1,795 4,003 4,124 Impairment loss 8,241 5,287 8,241 5,287 Adjusted EBITDA 29,397 29,215 134,373 133,795

Luxoft Holding, Inc Schedule of supplemental information (Unaudited) (In thousands; except percentages) Revenue for the three Months Ended March 31, 2018 2017 Client location Amount % of sales Amount % of sales North America 71,500 30.7 78,546 38.5 Europe (excl. U.K.) 84,717 36.4 62,784 30.8 U.K. 47,285 20.3 44,976 22.0 Russia 13,607 5.8 9,272 4.5 APAC 13,135 5.6 6,465 3.2 Other 2,637 1.2 2,088 1.0 Total 232,881 100.0 204,131 100.0 Revenue for the Year Ended March 31, 2018 2017 Client location Amount % of sales Amount % of sales North America 308,770 34.1 266,429 33.9 Europe (excl. U.K.) 295,777 32.6 235,522 30.0 U.K. 200,024 22.1 213,547 27.2 Russia 52,200 5.8 36,905 4.7 APAC 42,618 4.7 26,585 3.4 Other 7,377 0.7 6,573 0.8 Total 906,766 100.0 785,561 100.0 Revenue for the three Months Ended March 31, 2018 2017 Industry vertical Amount % of sales Amount % of sales Financial Services 133,550 57.3 115,964 56.8 Digital Enterprise 52,834 22.7 58,724 28.8 Automotive 46,497 20.0 29,443 14.4 Total 232,881 100.0 204,131 100.0 Revenue for the Year Ended March 31, 2018 2017 Industry vertical Amount % of sales Amount % of sales Financial Services 514,313 56.7 483,801 61.6 Digital Enterprise 234,023 25.8 190,921 24.3 Automotive 158,430 17.5 110,839 14.1 Total 906,766 100.0 785,561 100.0

LUXOFT HOLDING, INC. Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Forward-looking Financial Measures to Comparable GAAP Forward-looking Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands of US dollars, except share, per share amounts and percentages) Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Revenue 210,000 Net income 992 Adjusted for: Interest Income (20 Unwinding of discount rate for contingent liability, loss/ (gain) 30 Income tax 260 Depreciation and Amortization 9,933 EBITDA 11,195 Adjusted for: Stock based compensation 5,977 Acquisition related costs 779 Adjusted EBITDA 17,950 Adjusted EBITDA margin 8.5 Net income 992 Adjusted for: Stock-based compensation expense 5,977 Amortization of purchased Intangible assets 4,063 Unwinding of discount rate for contingent liability, loss/ (gain) 30 Acquisition related costs 779 Tax effect of the adjustments (1,410 Total adjustments to Net Income 9,438 Adjusted Net Income 10,430 Diluted weighted average ordinary shares outstanding 34,206,596 Adjusted EPS 0.30

Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP Net income 992 9,438 10,430 Diluted earnings per share 0.03 0.30

