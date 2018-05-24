Arundo Analytics, a software company enabling advanced analytics in heavy industry, today announced that it is providing Arundo Enterprise analytics software on the Veracity platform. This enables owners and operators of vessels and floating installations to deploy and manage enterprise-scale machine learning applications and integrate advanced analytics into business decision systems and processes.

"Ships and marine installations are highly-engineered, capital-intensive environments with significant opportunities to reap the benefits of digitalization," said Mogens Mathiesen, Co-founder and Commercial Lead, Arundo Analytics. "Arundo is very excited to work with Veracity to support companies in this area as they transform operations through advanced analytics. Potential applications include real-time equipment anomaly detection and predictions to improve fuel performance, safety and other factors across a wide variety of scenarios."

A critical component of such advanced analytical solutions is the deployment of Arundo Edge Agent, software for streaming data and performing local computations and analytics in intermittently-connected environments such as marine vessels or remote sites. With Arundo Edge Agent, Veracity users are able to ingest data from ship control systems, or run analytics autonomously on local systems.

Customers are then able to deploy machine learning applications and other advanced analytical models within Arundo Enterprise in Veracity. This enables work on a variety of operational issues such as equipment maintenance, energy consumption or logistics and scheduling.

"Our platform is designed to help companies unlock, qualify, combine and prepare data for analytics and benchmarking," said BT Markussen, EVP of Veracity by DNV GL. "Together, with solutions like Arundo Enterprise, we have the capability to securely deploy advanced analytical applications against live data and integrate outputs into business decisions. This is a core goal for our customers."

About Veracity by DNV GL

To facilitate frictionless connections between different industry players, domain experts and data scientists, DNV GL has built Veracity-an open and secure platform facilitating exchange of services, datasets, APIs, applications and insights.

Veracity is designed to help companies unlock, qualify, combine and prepare data for analytics and benchmarking. We are not looking to own data, but to help our customers and other stakeholders in our industries leverage the ever-increasing amount of data they own. Veracity will give you access to industrial applications and data analytics services that can help you make better use of your data to optimize your performance. Here you can combine your own data with other datasets available for purchase or subscription, to create new insights or solutions. Head to https://veracity.com to learn more or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Arundo Analytics

With offices in Oslo, Houston and Silicon Valley, Arundo Analytics provides cloud-based and edge-enabled software for the deployment and management of enterprise-scale industrial data science solutions. Arundo's software allows industrial companies and other organizations to increase revenue, reduce costs and mitigate risks through machine learning and other analytical solutions that connect industrial data to advanced models and connect model insights to business decisions. In 2016, Arundo graduated from Stanford University's StartX accelerator program, and subsequently received investment from the Stanford-StartX Fund. In 2017, Arundo was named to the MIT STEX25 by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Startup Exchange (MIT STEX). MIT STEX25 recognizes select companies from a pool of more than 1,600 MIT-connected startups as being particularly well-suited for industry collaboration based on technical and commercial success. For more information, please visit www.arundo.com, or follow Arundo Analytics on Twitter @arundoanalytics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180524005381/en/

Contacts:

Treble

Ethan Parker, 512-960-8222

arundoanalytics@treblepr.com