Tool and equipment hire firm HSS Hire posted a jump in first-quarter earnings and revenue on Thursday as its recovery gains momentum. In the 13 weeks to the end of March, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation were up 64.3% to £13.8m, on revenue of £84.4m, up 5.2%, with the recovery in underlying core rental seen in the final quarter of last year continuing into the first quarter of 2018. During the quarter, net leverage reduced to 4.2x from 4.8x the year ...

