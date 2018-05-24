Conga has also raised $47 million in fresh funding led by Insight Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures to fuel global growth

Conga, a global leader in Intelligent Document Automation, today announced a strong start to 2018 growth, fueled by the acquisitions of Octiv, Orchestrate, LLC and Counselytics. The company also revealed that it has received $47 million in new funding led by Insight Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures.

The funding will supercharge the development of Conga's comprehensive suite of Intelligent Document Automation products. The scope of the Conga Suite has grown significantly this year as the company continues to provide additional new productivity features for its customers. The funding will also help Conga fuel continued growth both domestically and internationally as demand for its productivity solutions continues to climb in the EMEA and APAC regions.

On April 3, Conga announced the launch of its newest product, Conga AI. The development of Conga AI will be accelerated through the recent acquisition of Counselytics, a leading provider of contract discovery, analytics, and artificial intelligence solutions. Counselytics' New York City office will become an additional location for Conga to scale commercial operations.

As one of the early ISV partners developing solutions for the Salesforce AppExchange, Conga offers an expanding software suite that addresses the needs of the entire electronic document lifecycle. The Conga Suite automates tasks centered around data management, document generation and contract management, streamlining and digitizing the document automation experience for Salesforce customers. The company continues to enhance the Conga Suite based on direct customer feedback.

"Our steadfast dedication to our customers' needs for better Intelligent Document Automation has been on full display this year as we've aggressively grown the breadth and depth of the Conga Suite through product development and acquisitions," said Matthew J. Schiltz, CEO of Conga.

Following a string of recent strategic new hires that included Will Spendlove, Vice President of Product Marketing and Mary Sparks, Vice President of Privacy and Compliance, Conga is announcing several executive promotions. Effective immediately, Doug Rybacki is being promoted to Chief Product Officer, Allan Peters is now Chief Revenue Officer, Mark Bales is now Chief Accounting Officer, and Mark Fowler is now General Counsel. Headcount grew by 64 percent in 2017, even as one in five of the company's employees received a promotion.

"It has been a great pleasure to work closely with our expanding senior leadership team, and we are excited to use this latest round of investments to drive continued growth globally," added Schiltz.

Following a successful Conga Connect, held April 3-4 in Chicago, the company has announced plans for its first-ever event in ASEAN. Conga Connect Sydney will be held July 5th at the Hyatt Regency Sydney. For more details, visit https://getconga.com/conga-connect/sydney.

Conga is a Salesforce Premier Partner and has more than 700,000 users in over 85 countries across all industries and sectors.

About Conga

Conga developed the Conga Suite of enterprise-grade Intelligent Document Automation solutions to help businesses optimize their CRM investments. The Conga Suite, which includes Conga Composer, Conga Contracts, Conga ActionGrid, and Conga Sign, simplifies and automates data, documents, contracts, signing, and reporting.

As a Salesforce Platinum ISV Partner, Conga is committed to providing its customers with enterprise-grade infrastructure, security and solutions. In fact, more than 700,000 users in 85 countries across all industries rely on Conga applications to fully utilize their Salesforce data, including Hilton Worldwide, Schumacher Group, and CBRE.

The company is privately-held and based in Colorado with global operations in the UK and Australia. Learn more at getconga.com or follow Conga on Twitter @getconga.

