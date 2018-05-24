China's Tongwei and Longi Green Energy Technology have announced a new polysilicon supply deal, under which Tongwei will sell 55,000 metric tons (MT) of polysilicon to Longi through the end of 2020.Under the terms of the agreement, Tongwei will sell 4,000 MT of polysilicon to monocrystalline PV module manufacturer Longi in 2018, followed by 21,000 MT in 2019 and 30,000 MT in 2020. Tongwei expects the deal to generate a net profit of CNY 132 million ($20,6 million) in 2018, CNY 694 million next year and CNY 992 million in 2020,subject to fluctuating polysilicon market prices and production costs, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...