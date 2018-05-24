Unit cost of power is set to almost double for around a fifth of the US population in three years' time as abandonment of all-of-the-above Obama strategy sees fewer generators participate in PJM capacity auctionThe announcement yesterday of the results of the annual auction to secure energy for around a fifth of the U.S. population offer an interesting snapshot into the state of the nation's energy mix. The amount of solar power commissioned by utility PJM Interconnection for the period from June 2021 to May 2022 rose fourfold to 570 MW, but that figure is only marginally higher than the rise ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...