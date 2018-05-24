Tanner Pharma Group, a global provider of integrated specialty access solutions, has announced the signing of a distribution agreement with Partner Therapeutics, Inc. (PTx), an integrated biopharmaceutical company. The agreement names Tanner Pharma Group as a distributor of Leukine (sargramostim) in areas outside of the United States and Canada where the product is not yet registered. Leukine (sargramostim) is used to help increase the number and function of white blood cells after bone marrow transplantation.

The ex-US-and-Canadian distribution will be managed by TannerGAP, Inc. ("TannerGAP"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tanner Pharma Group. TannerGAP offers turnkey global access solutions for the distribution of products from markets of supply to markets of demand.

Banks Bourne, Chairman and Founder of Tanner Pharma Group, commented, "We have customized a program for Partner Therapeutics through which we can fulfill healthcare provider requests for Leukine (sargramostim) in countries outside the US and Canadian markets. TannerGAP is pleased to be working with Partner Therapeutics to expand the distribution of Leukine (sargramostim) to patients in need around the world."

Robert Mulroy, CEO of Partner Therapeutics, added, "We are pleased to be working with Tanner to support a named patient access program to help meet the significant demand for Leukine outside of North America. Tanner has proven capabilities to support physicians and help patients worldwide gain access to critical medicines and we look forward to working in partnership to improve access and treatments."

About Tanner Pharma Group

For over 15 years, Tanner Pharma Group has provided highly specialized pharmaceutical services to its partners. Companies partner with Tanner Pharma to license and commercialize their products in challenging international markets, develop and manage their Global Access Programs, and source comparator drugs for clinical trials and bioanalysis. For more information, visit www.tannerpharma.com.

About Partner Therapeutics (PTx):

PTx is an integrated commercial stage biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics that improve health and economic outcomes in the treatment of cancer. PTx's development focus spans the entire range of cancer therapy from primary treatments to supportive care. The company believes in delivering great products in support of medical teams with the purpose of creating the best possible outcomes for patients and their families. For more information, visit www.PartnerTx.com.

