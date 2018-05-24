As from May 25, 2018, subscription rights (TR) issued by Confidence International AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until June 7, 2018. Instrument: Subscription rights (TR) ----------------------------------------------------- Short name: CONF TR ----------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011281674 ----------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 155223 ----------------------------------------------------- Market Segment /No: First North STO / 8 ----------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table / No: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: FNSE ----------------------------------------------------- As from May 25, 2018, paid subscription shares (BTA) issued by Confidence International AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares (BTA) ----------------------------------------------------- Short name: CONF BTA ----------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011281682 ----------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 155224 ----------------------------------------------------- Market Segment /No: First North STO / 8 ----------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table / No: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: FNSE ----------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank AB. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank AB on 08-463 8000.