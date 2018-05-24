Regulatory News:

Groupe PSA (Paris:UG) signed, on May 24th 2018, with its banking partners, an amendment of its €3 billion syndicated credit facility.

This amendment improves the economic conditions of this credit facility, signed on April 8th 2014 and amended on November 10th 2015, and extends its maturity. Thus, Groupe PSA benefits from better financial security conditions with a unique €3 billion tranche maturing in May 2023, and two optional one-year extensions.

About Groupe PSA

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, PeugeotCitroënDSOpel and Vauxhall and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its 'Push to Pass' strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group's vision to be "a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships". An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia. Find out more at groupe-psa.com/en

Media library: medialibrary.groupe-psa.com @GroupePSA_EN

Communications Division www.groupe-psa.com/en - +33 6 61 93 29 36- @GroupePSA_EN

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180524005667/en/

Contacts:

Groupe PSA

Media:

Karine Douet, +33 6 61 64 03 83

karine.douet@mpsa.com