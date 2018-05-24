Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Simon Hayes 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Non-executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC b) LEI

213800NN4ZKX2LG1GQ40 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code

Ordinary 25p shares





GB0007816068 b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares (dividend reinvestment and additional acquisition of shares) c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 814.00 pence per share 4,709 d) Aggregated information





- Aggregated volume





- Price







4,709 ordinary 25p shares





814.00 pence per share e) Date of the transaction

24 May 2018 f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Victoria Hale, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC